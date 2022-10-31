The Bremer County Historical Society will hold its Volunteer Appreciation & Annual Meeting Thursday, November 3 at the Waverly Civic Center at 200 1st Street NE, Waverly. Everyone is welcome!

Refreshments will be served during registration, beginning at 5:30 pm, with a performance by the Cedar River Readers to follow at 6:00 pm. A review of 2022 will then be presented by the Historical Society around 6:30 pm, before the Bremer County Historical Society closes the event for their Annual Meeting at 7:00 pm.