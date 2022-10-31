The Bremer County Historical Society will hold its Volunteer Appreciation & Annual Meeting Thursday, November 3 at the Waverly Civic Center at 200 1st Street NE, Waverly. Everyone is welcome!
Refreshments will be served during registration, beginning at 5:30 pm, with a performance by the Cedar River Readers to follow at 6:00 pm. A review of 2022 will then be presented by the Historical Society around 6:30 pm, before the Bremer County Historical Society closes the event for their Annual Meeting at 7:00 pm.
Anyone wishing to join and become a member of the Bremer County Historical Society can register the night of the event. BCHS is a recognized 501©(3) organization who also oversees and operates the Bremer County Historical Society Museum at 402 W Bremer Avenue in Waverly. The organization is made up entirely of volunteers and relies upon Historical Society Memberships, Museum Admissions & Season Passes, Donations, and Grants to fund community outreach and programming as well as operate the museum. The mission of the organization is to collect, preserve and share the local history of Bremer County and the cities of Readlyn, Sumner, Tripoli, Denver, Janesville, Plainfield, Fredericka and Waverly.