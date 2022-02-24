If you have limited income and need help preparing and eFiling your tax return, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program may be able to help.
Each year, IRS-certified volunteers serve taxpayers throughout Iowa, providing free help preparing and e-filing basic tax returns. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach trains and supports volunteers at a VITA site located at the Bremer County Extension office, providing assistance for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers regardless of age.
VITA is geared toward people who generally make $58,000 a year or less, have a disability, are elderly, or have limited English skills. These tax prep sites help Iowans take advantage of child care tax credits and the earned income tax credit. The volunteers will also help disabled or elderly individuals complete the application needed to participate in the Iowa Rent Reimbursement program.
Volunteers will be at the Bremer County Extension office on March 10, and March 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Karen at 319-882-4275 to schedule a tax preparation appointment.
For more information on this program and how you can help, please contact Karent Hostetler at 319-882-4275 or karenh@iastate.edu.