Downtown Sumner is blooming with colors and fragrances thanks to a quartet of volunteers Tuesday. Members of Excelerating Sumner performed some curbside gardening in the planters that each year are beautiful additions to the city’s streetscape. The planters will continue to enhance the downtown as the petunias, sweet potato vine, vinca and spikes flourish thanks to daily watering and care.
The planters are just one of Excelerating Sumner’s projects. The group’s interest is focused on promoting and supporting the downtown commercial district.
If there is a way to bring people together, enhance the community and have fun, the volunteer group will find it and make it happen. Helping the town and its people “excel” is what Excelerating Sumner is all about.
It may be only a small group of 10 or 12 individuals, but Excelerating Sumner has undertaken some great projects and fun events, most recently a Derby Party held during the Kentucky Derby with a hat auction, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails. A Small Town Christmas has been another successful event for downtown business promotion.
Look for more Excelerating Sumner happenings during the summer in the downtown district and take a moment to thank this vital group for their volunteer spirit.