Memorial Day falls on May 29 this year, and the community needs help in decorating veterans' graves at Waverly’s Harlington Cemetery.
Paul Cheville, the city’s public grounds superintendent, said that small flags will be placed on Thursday at 8 a.m.
The Avenue of the Flags, the big flags along the cemetery route, will be installed at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
The display will stay for a week and the flags will be removed at 4 p.m. on June 4.
As in previous years, the veterans need as many volunteers as possible both for the placing of the flags and for their removal.