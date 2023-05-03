The large Waverly Community Sharing Garden/Orchard is starting its 12th year to grow and donate fresh and nutritious produce to needy area families. The garden encompasses three-quarters of an acre and the orchard is the same size. Volunteers are key to help with garden planting which will begin on Saturday, May 13 during the morning. It is located on Second Street SW and Fifth Avenue SW. Planting will begin after 8 a.m. and there will be tools and training provided, although volunteers can bring their own tools if they wish. We will also be planting the next Tuesday evening.
Last year the garden and orchard yielded 14,064 pounds of healthy produce which was donated to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank for distribution, plus Peace United Church of Christ for their Thursday evening community meal and food donation program. At 1.2 pounds per day, that would feed the cities of Waverly and Tripoli for a day.
Volunteers of all ages and garden experiences are welcome. During the growing season, volunteers are also welcomed to help with additional planting, watering, weeding, harvesting, etc. Practices like 68 raised beds for ease of care, plus landscape plastic for weed control and moisture retention over the years have made it very labor efficient. Regular volunteer hours during the growing season are Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. Volunteers can come as their schedules allow. For further information contact Ron Lenth at the Bremer County ISU Extension office at 319-882-4275, or rlenth@iastate.edu