CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An estimated 2,500 volunteers will be needed at the upcoming “Pack the Dome” at the University of Northern Iowa. The single largest volunteer event in the Cedar Valley, organizers will pack 80,000 bags of food that has been collected for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its BackPack Program. This is all part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, January 16.

Volunteers can reserve their spots across morning and afternoon time slots through the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley’s website, www.vccv.org. Individuals as young as six-years-old may participate.