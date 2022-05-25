If you ever wanted to thank a veteran for their service and so far have done this quietly, here is a hands-on way to do so as Memorial Day approaches.
Waverly’s Rich Miller, the Commander of the American Legion, needs help with flags for Memorial Day displays at Harlington Cemetery.
On Thursday, you can help place small flags by veterans graves. There’s close to 1,200 small flags that need to be displayed. You may also chose to be a part of the group that places small white crosses and flags to recreate Flanders Fields in the cemetery.
On Saturday morning, about 400 flags will need to be placed at the cemetery for the Avenue of Flags. If you report to the cemetery around 9 a.m. you can really make a difference.
The display will stay on for a week, so the following Saturday, June 4, at 9 a.m., volunteers will be needed to take the big flags down.
“We appreciate all the help we can get,” Miller said.