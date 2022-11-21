Five times in five years.
Five times in five years.
That adds to 208,000.
That’s how many meals have been packed since 2018 by volunteers at Crosspoint Church for Thanksgiving.
About 260 adults and kids gathered at Gym 24 in Waverly, the space adjacent to the church, on Wednesday. They packed the 48,000 bags for Meals from the Heartland, a non-profit dedicated to fighting hunger in Iowa and around the world.
Working in teams, kids and adults packed rice, soy, dry veggies and protein in bags, scooping and weighing each portion.
But before the meals were hauled off at the end of the evening, a whole lot of community spirit was fostered by kids, parents and grandparents working side by side.
They were all united by the spirit of volunteering.
In one of the highlights of the evening, right in the middle of the session, Grady Goetzinger, 9, the son of Chris and Heidi Goetzinger, stepped up when Pastor Dan Pattengill asked who’d pray over the food.
“I wanted someone from the young generation to pray,” said Pastor Dan Pattengill.
The pastor started the initiative five years ago and has been spearheading it ever since.
The church pays for each meal and then volunteers add their labor to packaging it.
This year's labor of love set a record for packed meals.
“I see it as a privilege of how we can serve the community and the world for those who are less fortunate,” Pattengill said.
“We couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help,” Pattengill said.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.