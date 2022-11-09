Voting was steady throughout Bremer County on Election Day, Nov. 8, as 11,128 ballots were cast by the county’s 18,117 registered voters.
The Denver Library saw a line to vote form even before 7 a.m., when the polls opened, and by noon, 305 residents had already voted.
At the Waverly Fire House, the polling place for Waverly’s Ward 3, there had already been 130 voters by 9:30 a.m., and the polling station had yet to see a lull in voters.
“We wanted to make sure that the amendment was voted yes, and that the candidates we wanted got voted for,” one voter, who asked not to be identified, told Waverly Newspapers after casting their vote.
The Waverly Civic Center, which serves as the polling place for Waverly’s Ward 1 and 2, as well as East Washington township, had processed 466 ballots before 1 p.m.
“I first voted when I was 21 and eligible,” Judy Johnson told Waverly Newspapers. “Today, the main issues that I voted for were women’s rights, the economy and just general security of our community.”