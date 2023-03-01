Voting is currently underway for approval of a $35 million bond issue in Hawkeye Community College’s 10-county service area.
If approved by voters, funding would be used to renovate and expand an existing building to create a skilled trades and apprenticeship center, add a STEM learning center with interactive technology or augmented reality for middle and high school students.
Registered voters can vote early and in-person through Monday, March 6, at 4:30 p.m. at their local county auditor’s office. On Election Day, Tuesday, March 7, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can find their voting location using the State of Iowa Find Your Precinct/Polling Place https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx