Bremer County Republicans are on a roll to energize their ranks ahead of the general elections in November.

To that effect, the county Republicans will host former VP Mike Pence at their second annual fundraiser, called Summer Grill and Chill. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School at 501 Heritage Way in Waverly.