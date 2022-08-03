Bremer County Republicans are on a roll to energize their ranks ahead of the general elections in November.
To that effect, the county Republicans will host former VP Mike Pence at their second annual fundraiser, called Summer Grill and Chill. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School at 501 Heritage Way in Waverly.
Pence is by far the highest profile speaker to address county Republicans in person, local GOP leaders say.
As Chairman John Baber puts it, Pence’s presence will help achieve the goal of making Waverly a must-stop place for GOP candidates prior to Nov. 8, and beyond the 2022 elections.
“We want to make Waverly the gateway for politicians for northeast Iowa,” Baber told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday.
Baber said he talked to Pence in April at an event in Independence and afterwards consulted with state party leaders, before reaching out to secure the prominent speaker for the county’s annual fundraiser.
Baber admits he was a bit surprised when the former VP accepted.
“You don’t expect the vice president of the United States to come to Waverly, Iowa,” Baber said. “We are competing with a lot of other counties that have established fundraisers for years. This is only our second one.”
Baber said that Pence will not charge a speaking fee and after offsetting the expenses for putting on the event, the money will be used to help GOP candidates.
Bob Brunkhorst, a former Iowa legislator and Waverly mayor, said Pence’s visit will help boost local Republicans. Like Baber, he had heard Pence speak in Independence in the spring, but had never met him.
Brunkhorst added he is interested in hearing Pence’s vision, which he expects will be laid out in a 25-minute speech.
“We believe he is contemplating running for president, feeling out the people and the sense of the voters,” Brunkhorst said. “We are very fortunate to have him come here. I talk to people from other countries and they never get a chance to listen to and talk to their leaders up close.”
2022 GOP Summer Grill & Chill
Tickets must be purchased for the family friendly event at https://bremercountygop.nationalbuilder.com. The cost is $60 per couple and $40 per individual. Kids under 12 can eat for free. Grilled lunch will be provided and served by party members.
“We tried to keep prices reasonable,” Brunkhorst said.
He added that adult guests are expected to bring their photo IDs.
Among the speakers advertised at the event will be the Speaker of the Iowa House, Pat Grassley, who is running for state representative for District 57, and will face Democrat Carissa Froyum in Nov.; Rep. Sandy Salmon, who is running for state senator for District 29 against Democrat Jenn Wolff in Nov.; and candidate Charley Thompson, who is running for state representative for District 58, and will face Democrat Dené Lundberg in Nov..
A representative for Ashley Hinson, who is running for U.S. Rep. for District 2, against Democrat Liz Mathis, is also expected to attend.
On hand at the fundraiser will be a full slate of candidates for county offices. Among them will be Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, who is running for county treasurer against Democrat Erin Pratt; Bremer County Recorder Missy Thurm, who is running for re-election unopposed so far; Corey Cerwinske, who is running unopposed so far for county supervisor for District 2, and Bremer County Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt, who is running for the new District 3. Supervisor Tim Neil is expected to challenge Hildebrandt in the November elections as an Independent candidate for the seat. State and federal deadlines for candidates running for office is Aug. 27, and for county offices is Aug. 31, Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf told Waverly Newspapers.
Wolf said she is going to serve food at the fundraiser.
“I would rather be busy,” she said.
Baber, the Bremer County GOP chair, said fellow area Republicans are excited about the upcoming annual fundraiser and especially about the headline speaker.
“He’s got a lot of experience,” Baber said of Pence.
Brunkhorst said Pence’s presence in Waverly is one of the historic moments for area Republicans.
“If the event is successful, this will send a signal to other candidates to come to Waverly,” he said.
Baber, the party chair, agreed.
“We are trying to make Waverly a hotspot in northeast Iowa,” he said. “Don’t forget the little counties, we count.”