CEDAR FALLS — wcfsymphony begins their 2022-23 concert season on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Gallagher Bluedorn with guest pianist Stewart Goodyear as he plays Rachmaninoff’s’ beloved Second Concerto. The program will also feature the orchestral wonders of Debussy’s La Mer.
Stewart Goodyear has been proclaimed “a phenomenon” by the Los Angeles Times and “one of the best pianists of his generation” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, he is an accomplished concert pianist, improviser and composer. Mr. Goodyear has performed with, and has been commissioned by, many of the major orchestras and chamber music organizations around the world.
Mr. Goodyear’s discography includes the complete sonatas and piano concertos of Beethoven, as well as concertos by Tchaikovsky, Grieg and Rachmaninov, an album of Ravel piano works, and an album, entitled “For Glenn Gould”, which combines repertoire from Mr. Gould’s US and Montreal debuts. His Rachmaninov recording received a Juno nomination for Best Classical Album for Soloist and Large Ensemble Accompaniment.
Preceding the concert, a special dedication of the newly named Catherine Cassidy Gallagher Great Hall as a result of a gift from the Gallagher Family Foundation. wcfsymphony, under the direction of Artistic Director Jason Weinberger, will then perform the following program:
Sergei Rachmaninoff — Piano Concerto no 2, Op. 18 with Stewart Goodyear
Felix Mendelssohn — The Hebrides, Op. 26
Sponsorship of this event is provided by the Gallagher Family Foundation in memory of Edward & Catherine Gallagher, Angeleita Floyd & Scott Cawelti, Roger & Joanne Lane, Steve & Jan Moore, Vicki Grimes, Dale Knoblock, Cedar Falls Community Foundation, McElroy Trust, the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For more information about the concert, please visit wcfsymphony.org or call the wcfsymphony office at 319-273-3373 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tickets for the Oct. 1 concert are on sale now at wcfsymphony.org or by calling the Gallagher Bluedorn box office at 319-273-4849.