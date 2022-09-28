Goodyear

CEDAR FALLS — wcfsymphony begins their 2022-23 concert season on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Gallagher Bluedorn with guest pianist Stewart Goodyear as he plays Rachmaninoff’s’ beloved Second Concerto. The program will also feature the orchestral wonders of Debussy’s La Mer.

Stewart Goodyear has been proclaimed “a phenomenon” by the Los Angeles Times and “one of the best pianists of his generation” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, he is an accomplished concert pianist, improviser and composer. Mr. Goodyear has performed with, and has been commissioned by, many of the major orchestras and chamber music organizations around the world.