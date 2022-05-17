Waverly-Shell Rock eighth-grader Mollie Hunzelman, through a highly competitive audition process, earned a position in the oboe section of the 2022 Iowa Bandmaster’s Association All-Iowa Eighth-Grade Honor Band. On Thursday, May 12, Mollie traveled to Des Moines to participate in the 132-piece ensemble representing the finest eighth-grade musicians in the state. The band rehearsed through the morning and presented a concert in the Grand Ballroom of the Downtown Des Moines Marriott Hotel. Mollie is the daughter of Joel and Amy Hunzelman of Waverly.
