Nine Waverly-Shell Rock 8th graders have been selected to participate in the 2022 Northeast Iowa Bandmaster’s Association Middle School Honor Band Festival. The festival will take place this Saturday, Dec. 3 in Oelwein Iowa, where students will participate in rehearsals and present a concert. Selection to this event is considered a high achievement. These students will participate among the finest middle school musicians in Northeast Iowa. The concert will take place in the Oelwein High school Gymnasium at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $4 for children.
