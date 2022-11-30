Honor Band

NEIBA 2022 Middle School Honor Band Row 1 (L-R): Jake Vierow(Tuba), Kate Nelson (Trumpet), Amaya Weber (Clarinet), Taylor Badura (Clarinet) Row 2 (L-R): Calvin Gunderson (Alto Saxophone), Gage Mueller (Alto Saxophone), James Lockie (Baritone), Brennan Drenkow(Oboe), Brooklyn Hoffman (Trombone)

Nine Waverly-Shell Rock 8th graders have been selected to participate in the 2022 Northeast Iowa Bandmaster’s Association Middle School Honor Band Festival. The festival will take place this Saturday, Dec. 3 in Oelwein Iowa, where students will participate in rehearsals and present a concert. Selection to this event is considered a high achievement. These students will participate among the finest middle school musicians in Northeast Iowa. The concert will take place in the Oelwein High school Gymnasium at 5 p.m. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $4 for children.