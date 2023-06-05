Starting out as an all-state player for Hall of Fame coach Bud Bergman at Waverly-Shell Rock, Craig Wurdinger entered coaching right out of college in 1988.
He arrived at Wahlert Catholic in Dubuque in 1994. He coached five Golden Eagles teams to the state tournament, going 170-60 and winning three conference title in 10 seasons.
Wurdinger then took over Davenport Central and guided the Blue Devils to the Class 4A final in 2008. His run at both eastern Iowa powers included 15 all-state players and earned him state coach of the year honors in 2008. He retired in 2021 with a 411-247 career record.
Wurdinger and his wife Judy have five children — Rebecca, Rachel, Haley, Melanie, Sam — and four grandchildren.