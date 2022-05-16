The Waverly-Shell Rock High School Awards ceremony for individually-sought scholarships occurred May 4, along with a breakfast.
Awards went to the following students.
Bernie Saggau Award — Annika Behrends
JL and Harriet Jewell Scholarship — Ashley Klamfoth, Ellie Neuendorf, Emma Steemer
Grant Wheeler Memorial Scholarship — Andrew Cummer
Kenneth & Maxine McNerney Scholarship — Cora Ellingworth
First Friday Breakfast Club Scholarship — G Ellerbroek
Scholastic Excellence Award — Marine Corps — Willem Potter
“Semper Fidelis” Award for Music Excellence — Marine Corps — Taylor Folkerts
Distinguished Athlete Award-Marine Corps — Cole Hotz and Brooke Willis
George & Kathleen Beebe Girls State Scholarship — Emma Jones and Emily Vering. Via American Legion Auxiliary Post 176.
George & Kathleen Beebe Boys State Scholarship — Gabriel Holden and Willem Potter. Via American Legion Post 176.
Marine Corps League Auxilary — Morgan Schut
Waverly American Legion Auxilary 176 Scholarship — Kaleb O’Hare
W.H. “Shorty” Diercks Scholarship — Business — Macy Smith
W.H. “Shorty” Diercks Scholarship — English — Linnea Beckstrom
Mr. Brad Smith 2022 Transition Scholarship for career technical education — Jaxon Garman, Zoie Johnson, Nick Kepford, Will Steuer
Arion Music Award — Isaac Becker
Zoller Writing Awards — Fiction, first-place, Leo Nosbisch; second, Emily Lorenzen; third, Lyla Pier-Atkinson. Non-fiction, first-place, G Ellerbroek; second Jake Staack, third Genevieve Chopard. Poetry, first-place, Leo Nosbisch; second, Lindee Rohne; third, Elizabeth Abben.
Academic All State Recognition-Des Moines Register — Willem Potter
Iowa State Elks Association MVS (Most Valuable Student) — Willem Potter
American Bar Citizenship Award — Annika Behrends and Andrew Cummer
Iowa Society of the Sons of the American Revolution — G Ellerbroek
Kenneth G. Meyerhoff Memorial Scholarships — G Ellerbroek, Mason Kotlarz and Morgan Schut