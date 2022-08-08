Waverly-Shell Rock band members wrapped up the summer by meeting Friday, Aug. 5 to kick off band camp. The camp will last until Wednesday, Aug. 10. Camp is crucial for all marching band members to attend, as teachers Jim Vowels and Eric Stover coach the students in how to march correctly. Vowels and Stover are two very experienced educators who have taught students for many years.
Band camp started earlier for the percussionists of the band, on Aug. 3. When I spoke with percussionist Alexis Johnson, she said that the percussionists have their assigned parts that they need to learn individually. Their specific placements allow them to flourish in where the students are placed. Percussion is the backbone of the band, and it is important for that extra time to be spent with the students as they need to be prepared to be in charge of the band.
The band starts their day around 8 am in the Rada Auditorium at the High School. The band begins their learning by playing the music that has been chosen for their display. Marching Band performances always have a theme, ranging from the band Queen to a Disney theme. Typically bands have around three to five songs in a set, meaning that the band has to practice these songs consistently to get the muscle memory feeling sharp and ready for their shows.
Students then continues to the outdoors where they get to practice their marching skills. There is an entire system to the Marching Band, with photo diagrams of where you specifically need to be standing, as well as field line markers to follow. The band members practice without their instruments during camp to focus on their placement. Everything is done beat by beat, and the band works extremely hard as a team to march together.
The best part of camp, many members told me, is the friends that are made. The students will often continue to hang out with one another after band camp is done, as they enjoy each another’s company. The band has an ambience of goofiness, but yet they get to business when it is time to practice. It is very obvious that the band is closely knit and they all have each other’s best interests in mind. The students are fun to watch, and it is certain that they will put on entertaining performances for the community during the home halftimes at Waverly-Shell Rock football games.