Waverly-Shell Rock band members wrapped up the summer by meeting Friday, Aug. 5 to kick off band camp. The camp will last until Wednesday, Aug. 10. Camp is crucial for all marching band members to attend, as teachers Jim Vowels and Eric Stover coach the students in how to march correctly. Vowels and Stover are two very experienced educators who have taught students for many years.

Band camp started earlier for the percussionists of the band, on Aug. 3. When I spoke with percussionist Alexis Johnson, she said that the percussionists have their assigned parts that they need to learn individually. Their specific placements allow them to flourish in where the students are placed. Percussion is the backbone of the band, and it is important for that extra time to be spent with the students as they need to be prepared to be in charge of the band.