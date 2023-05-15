It’s finally spring-time and that means only one thing in the middle school band room – recruiting season! Band recruitment starts out with a visit to each of the W-SR elementaries, showing and demonstrating the different instruments in a band. Current fifth grade band students serve as band ambassadors to help demonstrate and play their instrument for the fourth graders. The band ambassadors visit their “alma mater” elementary, so it’s fun for them to see their previous teachers and visit their old school. After visits to each elementary, the fourth graders are invited to attend the fifth grade recruiting concert, where students and parents can listen and see the fifth grade band live in action as an entire band. This is when the fourth graders really start to get pumped about band! Following the concert, parents then sign up for a 15 minute instrument tryout with one of the W-SR band staff – where we provide the opportunity for students to try out the different instruments, and help them find the instrument that is the right fit for them. After four full days of tryouts, we have another great recruiting class of 67 incoming fifth graders signed up for band! Students will begin summer lessons starting July 31 and conclude August 15 – giving the students a head start before the school year begins. Anyone who is still interested in joining band for next year should contact Mr. Winkey at the Middle School – it’s never too late to join!

