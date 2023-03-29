The Waverly-Shell Rock sixth grade band sponsored their annual solo festival on Thursday, March 2 at the Middle School. All 68 students worked for two months to prepare their solos. The students played their best in front of a judge and a room filled with their proud families!
A total of 18 soloists received the distinction of “Highly Superior” which is the highest rating possible! Additionally, 40 students received a “Superior” rating, eight students received an “Excellent” rating, and two students received a “Good” rating. Highly superior soloists are listed as followed: Hazel Steege, Kate Willms, Corbin Post, Evan Johnson, Aidan Thor, Aiden Mohan, Connor Welter, Addi Johnson, Kate Petersen, Brooklyn Dane, Josh Byers, Lisa ten Hoeve, Madi Wheeler, Ella Wilker, Gavin Wedeking, Ben Pirkl, Greyson Miller, and Grayson Jones. Congratulations to these students on a truly stellar performance and their hard work!
The judges for the evening were Joe Amsberry and Denise Lawrence. Joe is a fifth/sixth grade band director at Cedar Falls Schools. Denise retired from Tripoli a few years ago and now teaches band at St. Patrick’s in Cedar Falls. Both directors had great things to say about our students and they were extremely impressed from all performances!
Accompanists for the festival again this year were Sheryl Moeller and Terri Meier. Much of our student success is due to the talents of these fine accompanists! We appreciate their time and dedication! Mr. Winkey would like to send a special thanks to the parents of these fine students for their continued encouragement and support of the fine arts. It’s events like this that bring out the best in our student musicians!