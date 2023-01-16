On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m., WSRHS orchestra and band students will host a performance in the RADA Auditorium. This concert will feature the Drum & Fife Corps, Chamber Winds, Full Orchestra and Symphonic Band. A student lead Chamber Ensemble will also perform.
Soloing with the Chamber Winds will be Wartburg Professor of Percussion Dr. Ryan Frost. Dr. Frost teaches at Luther College in addition to his duties at Wartburg. He will play a fast and fun rag-type xylophone tune by Al Anderson titled Steppin’ Round.
Audience members will be treated to a variety of music ranging from Beethoven and Rimsky Korsakoff and Leonard Bernstein to new composer Soon Hee Newold. The Drum and Fife Corps will play traditional tunes from the days of the Civil War, and you’ll hear a beautiful arrangement of Irish Tune from County Deery, more commonly knows as Danny Boy.
The orchestra and chamber ensemble are under the direction of Mr. Matt McLellan with the Chamber Winds and Symphonic Band under the direction of Jim Vowels. The concert is free, but free will donations will be accepted. Doors will open at 7 p.m. For any questions, please contact the high school at 319-352-2087 or jim.vowels@wsr.k12.ia.us