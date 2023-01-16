On Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m., WSRHS orchestra and band students will host a performance in the RADA Auditorium. This concert will feature the Drum & Fife Corps, Chamber Winds, Full Orchestra and Symphonic Band. A student lead Chamber Ensemble will also perform.

Soloing with the Chamber Winds will be Wartburg Professor of Percussion Dr. Ryan Frost. Dr. Frost teaches at Luther College in addition to his duties at Wartburg. He will play a fast and fun rag-type xylophone tune by Al Anderson titled Steppin’ Round.