WAVERLY - The top of the Northeast Iowa Conference was at stake on Tuesday night with the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team hosting their rival, Decorah.
In the first game, Abrahm Wrage cruised through the first inning with two strikeouts as he sat the Vikings down in order.
The bottom of the first saw Dylan Stockdale hustle out an infield single. He then stole his way to third base. With Gehrig Tibbitts on the base paths as well, Tibbitts stole second base and the throw was wide, allowing Stockdale to score. On the same play, Tibbitts was tagged out at third and the first inning ended with the Go-Hawks leading 1-0.
Wrage was able to strike out two more batters in the top of the first and Decorah had no base runners through the first two innings.
Nolan Foster was able to see a couple of pitches in the first inning before it ended and that helped him in the first at-bat of the second inning.
He sent a first pitch hanging breaking ball over the left field fence and into the pine trees for a solo home run to give W-SR the 2-0 lead.
“I wanted to be aggressive and get a hit early,” Foster said. “He hung me a breaking ball and I put a good swing on it.”
The home run was the catalyst for a massive inning for the Go-Hawks as just four batters later, Sam Roose rocketed a line drive to left to score two more runs and Stockdale scored two more after that with a single through the middle of the infield to put the Go-Hawks up 6-0.
W-SR was able to get two more runs before Decorah changed pitchers with zero outs in the inning.
Foster got his second RBI of the inning with a sacrifice fly to put W-SR up 9-0 at the end of the second.
Decorah was able to get their first hit of the game in the top of the third, but two more strikeouts from Wrage ended the threat there.
Ayden Hoffert drew a bases loaded walk to score one run and Tibbitts knocked a bases-clearing double to the outfield to put W-SR up 13-0.
The Vikings were able to respond with a run of their own in the top of the fourth inning with a deep triple to right-center field to cut the lead to 13-1.
W-SR responded with a run of their own and in the top of the fifth inning, Wrage sat the Vikings down in order to give the Go-Hawks the 14-1 win in game one of the double header.
The win put W-SR half-a-game ahead of the Vikings in the NEIC standings and the big win put them in good position for game two.
“It was really important,” Foster said. “You always have to start with one and it feels really good to get this one.”
Game 1 Notable Statlines
Nolan Foster: 1-1, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 home run
Gehrig Tibbitts: 1-1, 3 RBI, 2 hit by pitches, 1 stolen base
Sam Roose: 1-2, 3 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 hit by pitch
Dylan Stockdale: 2-4, 1 strikeout, 2 RBI, 1 run scored, 3 stolen bases
Game 1 Pitching
Abrahm Wrage: 5 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts, 5 hits allowed, 1 earned run. Credited with the win.
Decorah....................... 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Waverly-Shell Rock...... 1 8 4 1 x — 14
In the night cap of the conference battle, the Vikings were the first to strike with an RBI triple and some defensive confusion from W-SR allowed another run to score to give the Vikings the 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning ended.
Tibbitts hit an RBI single in the five-hole to cut the lead to 2-1. Another bad throw from the Decorah catcher put the ball in the outfield to give the Go-Hawks one more run and they took the 3-2 lead into the second inning.
Decorah was able to score one more run on a sac fly, but a nice play by Lance Myers at shortstop on a backhand and a Jeter-esque throw to first ended the top of the second inning.
Hoffert used his speed on a first and third situation to create a pickle to allow Stockdale to score to give W-SR the 4-3 lead.
The Vikings were able to respond with an RBI bunt to third and Foster’s fifth walk of the night scored one run to give Decorah the 5-4 lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Foster blew the pitch by the batter to end the top of the inning.
Some questionable base running in the bottom of the third inning ended any chance of W-SR responding with runs of their own and they trailed 5-4.
In the top of the fourth inning with the bases loaded, Jack Wedemeier entered the game in relief and he allowed a two-run double to left field and the Vikings took the 7-4 lead.
With the bases loaded, Roose caught a line drive at second base and he doubled up the runner at first to limit the damage to just two runs.
In the bottom of the fifth, Grant Parker blooped a single over the first baseman’s head to score one run and cut the lead to 7-5, but they left two runners in scoring position to end the inning.
In the top of the sixth, the Vikings were able to get one run to take the 8-5 lead.
The bottom of the sixth was started by an RBI single to left field to score Roose and in the very next at-bat, Wrage ripped a grounder by the Viking third baseman to cut the lead to 8-7.
Foster tied the game with an RBI single and just a couple of batters later, his base running aggressiveness paid off after he scored from second base on an RBI infield single from Parker to give W-SR the 9-8 lead.
Tony Hobson entered the game for the save and he did just that with another nice play by Myers at short with the 6-3 double play to secure the 9-8 win for W-SR.
“We didn’t play very pretty baseball those first five-and-a-half innings,” head coach BJ Hermsen said. “At the same time, we kept ourselves in it and we just put the ball in play with some aggressive base running.”
Assistant coach, Ryan Willis, has the Go-Hawks running all over the base paths and his aggressive style has created some runs for W-SR.
“Credit to coach Willis, he makes sure those guys coming from second have a hard turn and are ready to score,” Hermsen said. “That’s a big time credit to him and we have created 10 to 15 runs with that aggressive style.”
While Foster struggled on the mound in game two, his bat was on fire as we went a perfect 4-4 at the plate in both games.
“I know he wanted to do better on the mound tonight,” Hermsen said. “But, he’s locked in right now. He’s starting to click and when he makes good contact, everything is looking real good and it’s fun to watch.”
Notable Game 2 Statlines
Grant Parker: 2-3, 1 strikeout, 2 RBI, 1 hit by pitch
Nolan Foster: 3-3, 1 walk, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored
Game 2 Pitching
Nolan Foster: 3 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts, 4 hits allowed, 6 walked batters, 6 earned runs, 3 hit batters
Jack Wedemeier: 3 innings pitched, 2 strikeouts, 3 hits allowed, 2 walked batters, 0 earned runs. Credited with the win.
Tony Hobson: 1 inning pitched, 1 strikeout, 2 hits allowed. Credited with the save.
Decorah....................... 2 1 2 2 0 1 0 — 8
Waverly-Shell Rock...... 3 1 0 0 1 4 x — 9