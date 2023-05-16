WAVERLY- The lights at Hertel Field shone bright throughout the night and that could mean only one thing, Iowa high school baseball opening day.
The Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team hit the turf on Monday against a tough Center Point-Urbana squad.
Grant Parker got the first nod of the season and he started pitching well in the first inning. A deep fly to left field was easily caught by Dylan Stockdale. Abram Wrage threw out his first runner of the year on a steal attempt to second base and Parker got his first strikeout of the season to end the top of the first.
The Go-Hawk bats were cold to start out and went down in order to end the first.
CP-U was able to get two runs across home on a grounder between first and second and they lead 2-0 after another Parker strikeout.
Wrage was able to get a solid contact on the ball in the bottom of the second, but it flew out to center field and W-SR went down in order.
Parker threw wide of first on a pickoff attempt and the runner advance to second base and just one batter later, the Pointers got a hard hit single scored him. Parker would go on to strand runners on second and third to end the inning trailing 3-0.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Go-Hawks had their best chance of the night to get some runs across the board. Wrage hustled out an infield single to put runners on first and second.
With the bases now loaded, Landon Destival struck out with no runs able to score in the inning and W-SR trailed 3-0.
With a runner on second base for the Pointers, a blooper to right field was bobbled by Nolan Foster, allowing the run to score and ending Parker's night on the mound with Tony Hobson entering the game.
Parker finished the game with four innings pitched, five strikeouts, three walks and four hits allowed.
CP-U was able to tag another run on the board in the inning, but Sam Roose made a nice diving catch at second base to end the inning trailing 5-0.
Lance Myers got his second hit of the game to start the bottom of the fifth inning and the Go-Hawks were able to load the bases with one out.
Parker put the first W-SR runs on the board with a two RBI single up the middle to cut the lead to 5-2. Roose struck out with runners on second and third to end the inning.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, two W-SR errors allowed two runs to score and the Pointers took a 7-2 lead into the bottom of the frame.
Tanner Nuss was able to draw a leadoff walk in the bottom of the sixth, but nothing came of it.
CP-U was hit by pitches in back-to-back at-bats to load the bases and two well hit balls scored three runs to push the lead to 10-2. Wrage attempted to throw out a stealing runner, but the ball entered the outfield to end the scoring for the night at 11-2.
W-SR went down in order to end the game with the 11-2 loss.
"Some of their innings kind of snowballed on us," head coach BJ Hermsen said. "Instead of getting three outs, we were getting four, five, six outs and they took advantage of those things. We had some good chances with runners on second and third and we didn't come through."
Myers led the way with two hits in the nine spot on the lineup, but he is not the normal nine spot hitter.
"I wouldn't classify Lance as your typical nine guy," Hermsen said. "That's just the spot that we like to put him in. I thought he had some really good at-bats. He followed our approach really well and he did his part."
The Go-Hawks won't have to sit on this loss long as they will travel to face a tough Independence team on Tuesday night.
"We get to go over to Independence tomorrow and play a really good team," Hermsen said. "They'll have some guys ready to go and we will have to as well. As far as being a competitor, you want to go up against a really good team."
Waverly-Shell Rock............. 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2
Center Point-Urbana........... 0 2 1 0 2 2 4 11