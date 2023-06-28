DENVER - With a heavy haze hanging over Bremer County, the Denver Cyclone baseball team welcomed the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks on Tuesday night.
It didn’t take long for the black and gold to get on the board after Gehrig Tibbitts slapped one to right field to score a run and Abrahm Wrage added an RBI single of his own just a couple of batters later to give W-SR the 2-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
Jack Wedemeier was able to cruise through the bottom of the first and in the top of the second, Dylan Stockdale was able to get a two-out single, but Chase McEwan ended any threat with his fifth strikeout and the game remained at 2-0.
Wedemeier’s first strikeout of the game was a big one. The Cyclones were able to load the bases, but Wedemeier dug deep in his bag of pitches with some filthy breaking balls and he didn't allow a run to score.
McEwan was throwing some filth of his own in the top of the third inning as he struck out two more Go-Hawks to up his total to seven through three innings.
McEwan then drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the inning and he made his way to third after a Kinnick Iverson bunt. Ryan Law was able to score McEwan on a ground out to third base and the Cyclones trailed 2-1 after three innings.
Jordan Nuss was able to do something not many people have done this season after he threw Sam Roose out trying to steal second base to end the top of the fourth.
In the top of the fifth, Tibbitts got two more RBI on a grounder by the third baseman and that ended McEwan’s day on the bump.
Wrage was able to drive in a run on a groundout as well and Lance Myers showed off his speed after he scored from second base on an infield single and W-SR extended their lead to 6-1.
Braxton Sauerbrei helped himself out with an RBI groundout to put the Cyclones behind 6-2.
Nuss was able to get good contact and drive in a run to put the game at 6-3 in the top of the sixth inning.
Nolan Foster drove in a run for W-SR with a dribbler single and Wrage was able to drive in yet another run to make it 8-3.
Sauerbrei buckled down on the mound and left the bases loaded to limit the damage.
With Tony Hobson now pitching, the Cyclones were able to get a run back and they trailed 8-4 going into the seventh.
Stockdale was able to score on a wild pitch and Wrage drove in his fourth and fifth RBI of the night and W-SR led 11-4 after the top of the seventh inning concluded.
Grant Parker closed out the game for the Go-Hawks with two good strikeouts and W-SR beat Denver 11-4.
“Obviously we had to have guys in the middle of our lineup to drive in the top batters,” W-SR head coach BJ Hermsen said. “For the most part, I thought our guys, one through nine, did really well tonight.”
Although McEwan is just a sophomore, he gave the experienced Go-Hawk lineup fits from the second to the fifth inning, not allowing a single run to cross the plate.
“He did a really good job tonight,” Hermsen said. “He mixed in three pitches, had some good velo on him, kept us off balance most of the night and we needed to see that before our postseason run. I told Dusty [Denver head coach, Dustin Rewerts] after the game, ‘You get that from Chase, you’re going to be alright.’ Two pitches, you can eliminate one, but if he’s throwing three pitches for strikes, you have to make adjustments.”
Notable W-SR Statlines
Abrahm Wrage: 4-5, 5 RBI
Gehrig Tibbitts: 2-3, 1 strikeout, 3 RBI, 1 stolen base, 2 hit by pitches
Dylan Stockdale: 1-2, 3 walks, 1 strikeout, 3 runs scored, 4 stolen bases
W-SR Pitching
Jack Wedemeier: 5 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts, 2 walked batters, 7 hits allowed, 2 earned runs. Credited with the win.
Tony Hobson: 1 inning pitched, 2 hits allowed, 1 earned run
Grant Parker: 1 inning pitched, 2 strikeouts, 1 walked batter, 1 hit allowed
Notable Denver Statlines
Jordan Nuss: 2-3, 1 walk, 1 strikeout, 1 RBI
Logan Hanlin: 2-3, 1 run scored
Braxton Sauerbrei: 0-4, 1 strikeout, 1 RBI
Denver Pitching
Chase McEwan: 4 1/3 innings pitched, 9 strikeouts, 2 walked batters, 8 hits allowed, 5 earned runs. Credited with the loss.
Braxton Sauerbrei: 2 1/3 innings ptiched, 3 strikeouts, 5 walked batters, 4 hits allowed, 3 hit batters, 4 earned runs.
Eric Law: 1/3 inning pitched
Waverly-Shell Rock.... 2 0 0 0 4 2 3 — 11
Denver....................... 0 0 1 0 2 1 0 — 4