WAVERLY - Waverly-Shell Rock head Coach BJ Hermsen stood in his dugout, chatting while surveying his players warming up on the field.
“Our team is focused, but we stay loose,” he said. “It’s a good combination. At the end of the day, you gotta play the game. We like to create pressure on the base paths.”
For Hermsen’s counterpart, Comet coach Tyler Downing, it was all business.
“It’s baseball,” he said. “You gotta throw strikes and make plays. We want to eliminate walks and errors.”
Friday night, at beautiful Hertel Field on the Wartburg campus, Go-Hawk base path pressure opened the door to their 15th straight win over the Comets, 9-4.
The weather was overcast and cool, with a threat of rain that never materialized, other than the occasional drizzle.
W-SR’s starting and winning pitcher was Grant Parker. He threw a complete game, giving up four runs. Hermson, himself a distinguished pitcher, elaborated on how he was able to do so.
“He’d never quite found his rhythm, but he battled hard all the way,” Hermsen said.
The Go-Hawks got off to a good start when lead-off batter Dylan Stockdale singled and worked his way to third. There, the distraction his big lead created produced a balk, and the home team took a one run lead.
The game was tight until the fourth inning. Charles City got their first run when Malachi O’Brien doubled and came around to score on a fielder’s choice.
The bottom half of the inning began with promise, back-to-back, solid singles by Ayden Hoffert and Abram Wrage. A double steal put them on second and third. An error by the second baseman got Gehrig Tibbitts to first and Hoffert home. Nolan Foster walked to load the bases.
The Go-Hawks were taking advantage of walks and errors. There were no outs.
What followed was one of those plays that make baseball both charming and frustrating at the same time. Lance Meyers came up to the plate and hit a swinging bunt. It dribbled toward the mound with spin on it, so it took an odd hop. Comet first-baseman Sawyer Hanson charged the ball and fielded it cleanly.
But the Go-Hawk base runners, always aggressive, had alertly taken off at first dribble.
By the time Hanson looked up to home, Wrage was crossing the plate. He next looked to third, but Tibbitts was in that vicinity. He finally looked to first, but no one was covering the bag. The infielders were all covering other bags and the pitcher had charged the inadvertent bunt. In a brilliant, risky move, third base coach Ryan Willis, offensive aggression architect, had sent Tibbitts streaking around third without stopping.
In the confusion, Charles City momentarily lost track of him. He artfully slid around the catcher’s tag, safe all around. No errors. The single had gone about 10 feet, yet had driven in two runs.
It was one of those plays you don’t ever practice. Yet it was the game-changer. The Go-Hawks had woven a 4-1 lead out of thin air and hustle. Their lead was never challenged. In its wake, Parker went on to strike out the side in the sixth, and Waverly-Shell Rock would score five more runs.
The Comets, who never quit, scored three in the seventh to make the home crowd nervous.
“Survive and advance,” coach Hermsen said after the game. “Playoff games are just different. Momentum swings are magnified. I tell my team to continue to get one out.”
In the fourth inning, on this drizzly, chilly night, it did.