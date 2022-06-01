It was a near perfect night for baseball and the Go-Hawks took advantage of that against conference foe Charles City.
The game started off a little rocky with Waverly-Shell Rock’s starting pitcher Abram Wrage hitting the first two batters. The situation put two runners on with no outs. A groundout put runners on first and third for Charles City and another slow grounder to the shortstop scored the opening run of the game.
Later in the inning, an error by W-SR’s left fielder saw two more runs cross home. The inning finally ended with Charles City up early 3-0. Wrage finished the inning with three strikeouts.
The Go-Hawks answered right back in the bottom of the first. Carson Graven opened up the game with a single to right field. The next two batters found their way on base to load them up with zero outs. Korbyn Dewey smacked a bases clearing double to the opposite field to tie up the score at 3-3.
Dewey made it to third and eventually scored on a wild pitch to end the inning with W-SR up 4-3.
The second inning saw W-SR extend their lead. Dewey smacked another ball to the right center field fence that was close to being a home run. The hit scored two more runs for the Go-Hawks. They finished the inning scoring three runs and making their lead 7-3.
Wrage made quick work in the top of the third inning, not allowing any runs to score and give his offense some good room to breathe. W-SR added one lone run during the bottom of the third to extend their lead even more to 8-3.
In the top of the fourth inning, Wrage fell into a little bit of trouble, allowing runners on base. Wrage allowed one run to score and that would be the end of his night. Wrage finished the night with 4 2/3 innings pitched with nine strikeouts to make his season total 15.
Jacob Lord came in for relief and got the Go-Hawks out of the jam with little damage done.
In the bottom of the fifth, W-SR was knocking on the door of the 10-run rule, which would end the game as soon as one team is up by 10 runs. The Go-Hawks added four more runs in the inning to make the score 12-4 going into the top of the sixth.
Lord make quick work of Charles City in the top of the inning not allowing any runs and getting the hot bats of Waverly back to the plate. W-SR would add one more run in the bottom of the inning and had a good chance at finishing the game off but left a runner stranded at third base.
In the seventh and final inning of the game, Lord would give up his only run allowed and what would be the final run of the game.
W-SR took game one of the doubleheader by a score of 13-5. The win pushed the Go-Hawk’s record to 4-1 and pushed the Go-Hawk’s winning streak to four after their opening game loss to Center Point-Urbana.
In game two, W-SR’s Grant Parker got the nod to start. In the first inning, Parker gave up one run to put the Go-Hawks behind early again.
They wouldn’t be behind for long though as their bats stayed hot into the second game. W-SR’s run support in both games was phenomenal as they answered back right away with two runs of their own. After the first inning, W-SR was up 2-1.
Parker made it out of the second inning unscathed not allowing a run. W-SR came back up to bat and added some more run insurance tallying one runner crossing home.
The third inning saw Charles City cross one run to cut into the lead and ended their half of the inning 3-2. W-SR answered right back though with two runs of their own though to make it 5-2 after three innings.
Charles City fought back though in the top of the fourth. Charles City would go on to add six runs in the top of the inning to put them ahead 8-5.
W-SR would answer back quickly though with three runs of their own to tie it up at eight.
Jacob Lord would go on to give the Go-Hawks three more strong innings not allowing a run and keep the game tied up going into extra innings. In the eight inning, W-SR finally put away Charles City adding the game winning run and finishing the game at 9-8.
W-SR will play next Thursday against Crestwood in an away doubleheader.