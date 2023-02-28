NEVADA- Waverly-Shell Rock and Des Moines Hoover met in Nevada with one spot in the state tournament on the line.
The tough Hoover defense flexed their muscles early and they only allowed two points in the first three minutes of the game.
Asa Newsom put in the first field goal of the game for W-SR on an and-1 that he converted the free throw to put the score at 11-5 with two minutes to play in the first quarter.
Late in the first quarter, Cole Marsh hit the first three of the game for the Go-Hawks and they trailed 14-8.
Coming into the sub-state finals, the Go-Hawks ranked fourth across all classes in 3-pointers made with 228 and fifth in three-point shooting percentage, shooting it at a 40.4% clip.
The Huskies held W-SR to just two 3-pointers in the game on Monday night.
"It's frusturating for everybody," head coach Nate Steege said. "There's a few different things that I knew we would have to throw at them and try. The biggest thing was that we needed to get out in transition to feel like we could get those opportunities. For whatever reason, we couldn't shake it and get out in transition.
"They had our guys on lockdown in their ball screen coverage. We knew it was going to be tough and we tip our hats to them for a great basketball game."
The tough first half continued for the Go-Hawks as they trailed 20-8 halfway through the second quarter.
A buzzer beater three from Hoover sent the Huskies in to halftime with a 32-15 lead.
Early in the second half, the Go-Hawk offense still had some fight in them and went on a 5-0 run to start the second half and cut the lead to 32-20.
After cutting the deficit to under 10 points for the first time in the game, Hoover jumped back out to a 48-27 lead to end the third quarter.
The tough defense didn't stop with the big lead and the Huskies were able to come away with the 59-44 win to advance to the state tournament and end W-SR's season with a 17-6 record. Marsh led the Go-Hawks with 14 points.
Coming into the game, Hoover had a 14-9 record, but they played well above that on Monday night.
"They stumbled a little bit in the middle of the season," Steege said. "I knew the team that we were going to get. They were really disruptive on the defensive end and I was worried about our ability to get chances on what our offense is based around. We just couldn't put enough points on the board to make up for what we were doing defensively."
The Go-Hawks will be graduating seven seniors from this year's squad and they have brought Go-Hawk basketball back on the map after a few down years.
"It's hard to put into words what seniors mean to your basketball team, especially this group" Steege said. "I've been here long enough that I've watched these kids since the third grade. I never thought the day would come when they are going to be done and the day comes and it's really sad."
The 17 wins this season are the most since the 2017-2018 season.
"This is a group of guys that have been pretty determined for a long time," Steege said. "They went through some of the struggles of Go-Hawk basketball coming up. They decided they were going to be the ones who changed it, and they did. I'm proud of them for that."
Looking forward to next season, the Go-Hawks will be returning three of their starters and many others that have valuable varsity experience.
"People don't understand all the contributions that go beyond statistics or playing time," Steege said. "Some of the sacrifices that the team made this year was really special. That doesn't happen everywhere and I'm very fortunate to have coached this group. I told them that I wondered how long I could do this and this group made me believe that I could do this a while longer."