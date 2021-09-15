Prepared, persuasive, and polite.
Those descriptors fit the civil dialogue between members of the public who spoke to the W-SR School Board and administrators during the open forum portion of the Monday, Sept. 13 monthly meeting.
The group supported increased COVID-19 mitigation strategies at W-SR, framed by that day’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt of the Southern District of Iowa that the state temporarily cannot enforce a no-mask mandate.
The meeting room was full of patrons, most wearing masks, like Michael Gleason, parent of two elementary students. Gleason cited data showing similar positive COVID test rates for this year and last year in Bremer and Butler counties when the district mask mandate and other mitigation strategies were in force.
“Knowing now that even vaccinated people can spread the virus, and that 22% of those hospitalized now are children who are not able to be vaccinated, I ask that the board take a proactive step now and err on the side of compassion and caution,” Gleason said.
Seth Roberson, also a parent of two elementary students, added:
“As I read the news today, I see the school board has an opportunity to re-implement a mask mandate, increase ventilation, separate students at lunch and recess, reduce assemblies, and pursue contact tracing as recommended by the CDC so parents are aware and can make better choices for their family.”
Jeff Beck, father of two middle schoolers reminded the board that even though the district reported positivity rates are low, “We all need to remember that small numbers is still someone’s child, sibling, or friend.”
Board Member Kerri VanEe cited district numbers.
“I know we’re only a few weeks into the year, but I’m encouraged by the low (COVID) numbers in our district,” she said. “Seven in the first week, less than five in the second and third weeks of classes.”
Community member Kate Poppe, citing her immune compromised husband, reminded the board that this persists.
“Masks are a low risk, high benefit intervention,” she said. “The choice you make affects not just children but parents. Remind students that this (wearing a mask) is a service to others.”
No one advocated for the current policy at the meeting.
Following five, 3-minute public statements, Board President Kelly Flege said, “We will not be adding an item to the agenda, as we could not make people aware 24 hours in advance. We very much appreciate you coming.”
Speakers reminded President Flege that the Return to Learn Plan was already an agenda item. That plan states that face coverings will not be required in school buildings.
“I think we would be in line to make changes if we desire to,” answered board member Dennis Epley.
Epley and fellow board member Corrie Ramige were the only two mask-wearing board members.
Most members of the audience wore face coverings.
As the board progressed through their agenda and arrived at the Return to Learn Plan, they decided to revisit COVID mitigation strategies later.
“We will have 24-hour notice,” said Flege. “We will have to decide if it is open for public participation. All meetings are open to the public.”
Epley then addressed the full meeting room and several remote viewers:
“Due to the uncertainty of the federal ruling made today, I’m not sure we want to make changes," he said. "I would be in favor of coming back a week from now. The decision is just a few hours old. Politicians pulled the rug out from under us last May. Now they know how we felt.
“You gave us good reasons why you feel the way you do. If I were to offer a motion tonight that we make major changes here, 30% of the community would probably hate me, and 10% of the community would want the change made right now. Maybe we need to hear more from that 60% in the middle,” Epley added.
During discussion of the Return to Learn Plan, the board asked building principals about how lunchroom procedures differ this year.
“I think we could take additional mitigation steps, including lunchtime, and encouraging masks,” said Epley.
The board briefly discussed the new requirement that employees in organizations with over 100 employees show proof of vaccination or be subject to weekly testing. (W-SR employs over 100 persons.)
The board also discussed contact tracing before moving to other agenda items.
“Disease investigation is an item handled by IDPH (the Iowa Department of Public Health) and Bremer County has jurisdiction,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth.
During the lengthy open forum portion of the meeting, third-grade Carey Elementary teacher Sarah Kramer asked the board to look at class sizes and transfers on a yearly or case-by-case basis. She said she would like her son to attend kindergarten at Carey where there are 26 students, rather than in Shell Rock where there are 29 students without a full-time classroom associate.
“Twenty-nine students is asking a lot of one teacher,” she said. “I want the best for my child and all children in the district. Even though the school year has started, this issue needs to be addressed.”
She added that Shell Rock has the largest class sizes in grades K, 2, 3, and 4, and also the largest percentage of at-risk students.
In other news, the board approved the request made by Amy Mitchell and several FFA students for an out-of-state trip to the national FFA convention in Indianapolis from Oct. 27 to 30. They will share a charter bus with FFA members from five area school districts and wear masks.
A cooperative sponsorship agreement was approved with the Wapsie Valley District for orchestra students who choose to become part of the W-SR orchestra program. Participants would represent W-SR at competitions, just as some Janesville athletes represent W-SR, and W-SR swimmers represent Cedar Falls.
As the meeting drew to a close, Klamfoth lauded the efforts of the United Way and Director Jill Krull, along with W-SR’s Becky Prostine and other volunteers who worked this summer to provide 23,600 meals to 530 kids throughout the summer.
“That was impactful,” he emphasized.
Board member VanEe had the last words of the meeting.
“Our message is do the best you can,” she said. “First and foremost, be kind. Share your opinions with others.”
The next regularly scheduled School Board meeting is Monday, Oct. 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the District Business Office. Remote attendance options are available by request.