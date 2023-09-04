Dennis Epley, the president of the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board and its longest-serving member, is running for reelection.
This is his 30th year on the board and, as he gears up for another bid for office, he says he is even more excited about running today than the first time he ran in 1993.
Two other terms expire this year, District 2 and District 5.
Aaron Booth, a retired sheriff’s deputy who represents District 2, and Alisha Jensen, a branch manager at First Bank in Waverly, who represents District 5, are not seeking reelection.
The filing deadline for both school and city elections is Sept. 21.
Epley noted that he has seen a lot of progress in the district. Prior to running, he worked side by side with the school board in the 1990s, to secure public support for updating Carey, West Cedar and Shell Rock elementaries in 1991.
School board terms used to be three years when Epley was first elected, but in 2009, the legislature changed them to four years.
Epley said that of his nine terms so far, six were three-year terms and three were four-year terms.
Epley added that some of the present issues before the school board moving forward would be understanding exactly how the educational savings accounts would work and what the implications of their application would be for the W-SR district.
“There are a lot of questions that the state government would have to answer yet,” he said.
Each student is allocated $7,635. Epley wondered if a student that goes to a private school, and has the money from their account transferred there, but later decides to return to a public school, what would happen to the money that has already been paid to the private school? He further wondered what happens to the funds if the student gets expelled.
“As board members of a public school, we want to be supportive of private schools, but we don’t want them wasting money that can be helping in other places,” he said.
He continued:
“Private schools don’t have to follow all the regulations and all the rules that the public schools have to follow. They are getting their money, living by their rules, while we are getting the money and living by the state’s regulations. We have to accept every student that comes to our door, we can’t be selective.”
Epley said that in the near future, the board will also work on and with three school policies that are currently being revised, namely, anti bullying and harassment; student conduct; and the good conduct rule.
“I want to be a part of finishing the anti bullying and harassment policy,” he said. “It’s been a big issue that we have been affected by.”
Epley added that at present, the board is awaiting guidelines from the state, as those would have to be followed in writing the new policies.
“It is difficult to write a document when we don’t know what to put in it,” he said, adding that state guidance was expected to be provided prior to the beginning of the school year but that has yet to happen.
He said the main reason why he wants to continue to serve is to see to completion the big projects the school board has undertaken and is in the process of accomplishing. The district is building two new elementaries in Waverly, where the students and teachers from West Cedar, Carey and Southeast elementaries will be going next year.
Recentiy, air conditioning has been installed in the high school and renovations to Shell Rock Elementary are going to kick off later this fall.
“All of these projects are not done until they are done,” he said. “I want to make sure that when we are moving students to the new building and teachers to the new buildings, it’s all off to a good start and running well.”
He noted that typically it takes new board members a couple of years before they “can be totally effective.”
Epley, who used to teach vocational agriculture in Estherville, says he is passionate about W-SR.
When he is not working on school projects for the board, Epley is helping his wife, Wanda, raise beef cattle on their family Century Farm just outside of Waverly.
He said he wants to serve on the board for another term for the same reason for which he started doing the elected job in the first place.
“It’s just something I love,” he said. “I love the school district, I love what the schools do for the community and what the community does for the schools. I want to make sure I finish my projects, not walk away.”