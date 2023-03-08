In a packed Monday meeting, with overflow in the administration lobby, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board heard impassioned pleas from concerned parents who urged the board to demonstrate accountability by enacting an enforceable and relevant student conduct policy and create transparency and immediacy in the communication of incidents to the public.
The two-and-a-half hour meeting started off with Board President Dennis Epley explaining how bullying and harassment are dealt with within the school district.
“Recently, the majority of the things I am hearing about are bullying and harassment,” Epley said. “Does this thing happen in our school? Sadly, yes, it does. While these actions do happen, it is not to the severity that the community gossip indicates.
“The chain of command goes from the bottom up. First, from the employee closest to the action. If that person cannot solve the problem, it is forwarded to the next supervisor. If the situation cannot be solved throughout this chain of command, it is ultimately brought to the school board.”
Prior to the meeting, Superintendent Ed Klamfoth had sent out a letter to parents, urging them to share their concerns with the school board during Monday’s meeting and not on social media.
During the meeting, Councilwoman Heather Beaufore, the first of 11 speakers to address the board in the visitor comments portion of the meeting, said the bullying incidents in the school have impaired the school’s reputation.
“My family, my kids, don’t want to bring their kids here,” said Beaufore, who represents Waverly’s Ward 4. “It is because of the reputation that W-SR is getting or has. A lack of accountability, a lack of action on culture that’s going on, a lack of transparency. So many people are at their wits’ end.”
Among the recent incidents at W-SR, speakers mentioned reported comments against international students, which have forced them to cut short their stay in America.
Shawn Ellerbroek, the president of Rotary Club of Waverly whose family until recently hosted a foreign exchange student from Chile, spoke about the lack of public comments from the administration.
“In the age of school violence we live, you would think that the administration would be swift to make public comments against, and take action to let the community know that this behavior is not appropriate or tolerated,” Ellerbroek, a chemistry professor at Wartburg College, said.
“From day one, the administration appeared conflicted on how to proceed,” he said.
“A number of W-SR students and outsiders got an education on what privilege means,” Ellerbroek continued.
“The lack of satisfactory administration, in this case of bullying and harassment, led to Rotary International and our former exchange student’s parents to terminate her exchange early, and at a substantial monetary cost,” Ellerbroek said.
“More recently, a second exchange student from Asia has elected to terminate her exchange early as well. Her family was also worried about her safety.”
Andrew Kahler, an exchange host this year, spoke about the delay in letting the public know what happened to the international students. He said it took 22 days from the incident report to host family notification.
“Of course, due to student confidentiality, we don’t know what was done, but something was,” he said. “Our exchange student is a wonderful human being and has learned a lot from her experiences here.”
Kahler wondered what his exchange student would tell others about her experience here, adding that “rising problems” were not just a policy issue but a “culture problem at W-SR.”
“Every situation involving humans has nuance, because of this, I don’t believe in the zero tolerance policy,” he said. “However, inaction and sweeping it under the rug is worse. We need better role models and leaders.”
Phillip Trimble, a 1999 graduate of W-SR and former athlete, said the current policy does not distinguish between small and severe infractions.
“Currently, our policy for disciplinary actions doesn’t differentiate between a person bringing in a can of chewing tobacco and beating someone to a pulp,” Trimble said. “The issues need to be dealt with, but there needs to be a better escalation involved.”
An eight-time letter winner, Trimble said he is no longer proud of his athletic accomplishments.
“During the basketball tournaments that my young son took part in, he found great joy in finding dad on our Wall of Fame,” Trimble said. “I can’t say that I’m proud of that any more. That’s hard for me. My junior year, one of the best all-around athletes to possibly ever walk W-SR was kicked off the basketball team due to drinking. Did that hurt us? Yes, it did, but that’s not the point.
“Teaching the lesson was more important than any championship could teach us. I believe it’s time that we hold our athletes more accountable. My son asked me, ‘Hey, didn’t we just win a state title?’ I had to pause and say, ‘Well yes, but it deserves an asterisk.’ It should not be tolerated.”
Patrick Malloy, a professor at Hawkeye Community College, talked about his experience in teaching overseas in Kenya and what he learned from the villagers there.
“Many times when I would walk around the village where I taught, elders and people that I didn’t know would come up and shake my hand,” Malloy said. “They would tell me, ‘Feel free.’ … It meant I had nothing to fear.
“Both my wife and I have gone on to teaching careers based on those experiences. My daughter now teaches in Japan, thanks to the education that she got at W-SR.
“All of us have experienced the protection that a school offers. When a student has to leave here, before the end of the year because they didn’t feel free, it is deeply troubling.”
One parent, Katie Schwartz, spoke in support of the speedy response of the school administration in reference to a bullying incident on the bus.
After the public forum and approving the consent agenda, the five-member board proceeded to discuss policy 503.1, Student Conduct.
“How we respond to these events is really going to shape the future of Waverly-Shell Rock,” board member Jes Kettleson said. “I feel like this is our time to make a major change. We are willing to change and we understand that there are places that we can learn and grow from.”
In the 33-minute segment, board member Charlene Wyatt Saurer presented a motion with the goal of creating a process for a safe and supportive environment for students and staff at W-SR. It carried unanimously.
Since the next board meeting is five weeks away, the board tasked the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) to continue the discussion. It will meet in open session at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 in the district office.
To a few commenters’ point about the need for transparency or a public statement, the board discussed omitting “the who” due to federal privacy law but possibly reporting “the what” of significant incidents.
They left the threshold of what is significant to further debate.
Concluding the discussion on communicating with the public, Epley said, “We need to discuss the communication thing, but I would like to work it into the process at one of these meetings.”
The board also approved Policy 600 Education Program by a 5-0 decision.
In the new business portion of the meeting, the board approved three change orders for the elementary schools as well as being made aware of a $322,000 contingency for the schools. Five other contracts were approved for the building of Shell Rock Elementary.
Joan Loew, board secretary, gave the preliminary certified budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The board set the public hearing date for 6:30 p.m., April 10, the next school board meeting.