Sailing smoothly through approval of significant levies, construction change orders, and Board goals, W-SR School Board members were becalmed 45 minutes for an update and discussion about the future of the High School Bowling program during their Mon. Sept. 12 monthly meeting.
“We have no bowling alley in Waverly. It is apparent that it will not re-open, and the men’s and women’s bowling coaches have resigned,” began W-SR Activities Director Greg Bodensteiner as he detailed options for the Board.
The closing of Waverly’s bowling alley sent W-SR’s 20-30 bowling athletes into uncertain territory during the last school year. Practice shifted to Cedar Falls and Waterloo lanes and transportation became a sticking point. The problem continues this season, set to get underway in November.
“We struggled with transportation to Cedar Falls and Waterloo. A bus is usually available, but not a driver, because practice is after school when route drivers are busy,” explained Bodensteiner.
Sharing a bowling program with smaller districts like Tripoli is not an option because it moves those teams to a higher division. Sharing with Cedar Falls, already in the top division, is an option and there is precedent with the shared swimming program.
“We have challenges either way,” concluded Bodensteiner.
“Bowling has been a sport that catches kids who are not in other fall or winter sports. I hear your challenges. Is it clear to the community what is happening now to the program? Do parents know about this problem?” asked Board member Charlene Wyatt-Sauer.
The Board motion passed 3-2 for W-SR to keep its own bowling team and program, provided coaches and drivers can be found in the next weeks.
Following no comments during the Public Hearing, the Board approved:
• The issuance of up to $25,000,000 tax revenue bond for school Infrastructure from SAVE (State penny sales tax). “This money will be paid back with those individual pennies, but they add up,” commented Board President Epley. Supt. Ed Klamfoth noted that $2,400,000 will be received from SAVE this year alone.
• Renewal of the Instructional Support Levy (ISL) for the next five years. This fund comes from a percentage of income taxes paid. According to Supt. Klamfoth, with this income surtax “those who don’t pay property tax in the District also have some skin the game.”
• An amendment to the Professional Services Agreement with INVISION Architecture for High School HVAC upgrades.
Ryan Nelson, Estes Construction project manager, explained this month’s construction change orders and reassured Board Members that the elementary school building program is on schedule. A cost savings of $86,000 was reported as Building Inventory Modeling will be done internally. “We’re still doing well,” he concluded.
Katie Johnston, Director of Educational Services, provided an overview of W-SR’s Multi-Tiered System of Support, (MTSS) an Iowa Dept. of Ed program designed to provide academic, attendance, and behavioral support assistance for all W-SR students. The three-tiered system is based on the assumption of a wide array of student differences.
“We offer learner support for everybody; students at both ends of the learning spectrum,” said Johnston in summary.
Success stories were shared with the Board by nine middle and 10 high school students returning from summer FCCLA (Family Career and Community Leaders of America) competition in San Diego. Led by Family & Consumer Science instructors Kristie Kuhse and LuAnne Bibler, W-SR students placed in the top 10 nationally in their divisions.
“It’s kind of a big deal and we are grateful for the opportunity,” Malaika Mwangi told the Board. Her FCCLA presentation with Anna Stromberg focused on sports and nutrition.
The Board approved an Oct. 25-28 FAA trip for six students to attend a national conference in Indianapolis requested by Agriculture Instructor Amy Mitchell.
There have been no updates since the Aug. 18 meeting with the Director of the High School Athletic Association on the matter of W-SR’s conference membership for the 2023-24 season, according to Supt. Klamfoth.
The next scheduled meeting of the W-SR School Board is Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is held in the Business Office. A Zoom link for remote live listening can be found at the top of monthly School Board agendas.
The Board set four goals for the 2022-23 school year. This list of goals includes comments by one of the framers, Board Member Charlene Wyatt-Sauer.
District Mission: Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District strives to create a passion for learning that will sustain students for a lifetime.
GOAL 1: Student Learning and Supports — Support an environment that promotes academic, social, and emotional learning.
a. Board learning about WSR Multi-Tiered Systems and Supports and their definition of success /improvement. ie. Learn about areas that make up the MTSS through presentations throughout the year.
b. Revisit goal January 9th, 2023.
“We represent all children at all levels. It’s in our best interest to hear from those who administer those programs so that we are able to make sound judgement.s It is great for our public to understand this integration,” Board member Charlene Wyatt Sauer
GOAL 2: Professional Development — Support professional development for staff for successful student learning outcomes.
a. Receive an annual overview of the district’s upcoming professional development plans
b. Receive regular updates on professional development activities taking place during the year.
“This helps us understand trends coming down the road,” Board member Charlene Wyatt Sauer.
GOAL 3: Board Learning – Build and enhance board governance knowledge.
a. Extend a monthly invitation to at least one school department to present about school activities as it pertains to their area.
b. Attend IASB (or other) learning opportunities at least once a school year as a school board team and once as an individual. c. Quarterly, sub-committees meet as needed.
“By getting various departments to explain how they view academic learning, either we will invite to those groups to our meetings or they can raise their hands to shine a light on those areas we’re doing well in,” Board member Charlene Wyatt Sauer
GOAL 4: Finances and Facilities — Serve our students and community with facilities that support equitable learning for all students and manage funds appropriately as approved by our district voters.
a. Achieve and maintain an unspent authorized budget ratio between 17%-20%.
b. Monthly review of building projects: Building of two new elementaries and updates to Shell Rock Elementary and High School systems.
“This is a huge one. We need to serve our students in a fiscally responsible way and hear reviews about projects,” Board member Charlene Wyatt Sauer