School Board

W-SR School Board members. From left: Jes Kettleson, Charlene Wyatt-Sauer, Dennis Epley, Aaron Booth, and Alisha Jensen.

Sailing smoothly through approval of significant levies, construction change orders, and Board goals, W-SR School Board members were becalmed 45 minutes for an update and discussion about the future of the High School Bowling program during their Mon. Sept. 12 monthly meeting.

“We have no bowling alley in Waverly. It is apparent that it will not re-open, and the men’s and women’s bowling coaches have resigned,” began W-SR Activities Director Greg Bodensteiner as he detailed options for the Board.