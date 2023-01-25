Waterloo- It took every single pin.
The Waverly-Shell Rock boys bowling team was looking for a strong showing before the conference meet on Wednesday.
Cody Buchholz had the highest first game, a 174, on his way to a 324 two-game series. Hunter Fasse set the pace in the second game with a 216 and finished with a high two-game series of 375.
Brody Kushe, Wade McLey and Levi Schuldt rounded out the top five bowlers for the Go-Hawks with series of 313, 288 and 347 respectively. Schuldt had the highest game of the trio with a 183 in the second game.
The Go-Hawks scored 1,647 pins in the individual games to lead the Indians by just 19 pins moving into the baker section.
In the baker games, the Go-Hawks came out striking with a first game of 193 and they followed that up with a 180. The Indians only rolled a 121 in the first game, but they followed that up with a 202 game.
Moving into the final baker game, W-SR needed to beat Forest City by more than 19 pins to win. They did just that with a 179 game compared to Forest City’s 152.
The Go-Hawks won 2,468 to 2,461.
On the girls side, Autumn Kappmeyer continued her strong bowling season with a 308 series and a high game of 180 in the second game. Kiyarah Karstens was close behind with a 265 series and high game of 138.
Carley Ator, Sophie Schillie and Emma Ihnen rounded out the top five with series of 258, 192 and 187 respectively to put the Go-Hawks at 1,210 pins to Forest City’s 1,387.
The lady Go-Hawk bowlers started off strong in the baker games, coming out with a 141, 170 and 140 in the first three games. In the end though, the Indians would pull away with 708 baker pins to W-SR’s 674.
Forest City would go on to win by a score of 2,095 to 1,884.
