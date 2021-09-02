Last week, Waverly-Shell Rock opened the cross-country season in style with a strong turnout in Charles City.
The Go-Hawks built off that strong finish with another solid showing at the Webster City Lynx Invitational on Tuesday at Briggs Woods Golf Course. The Go-Hawks placed second as a team with 62 points, while senior Nick Kepford and junior Caleb Hoins finished among the top 10 individually.
Kepford, who is ranked No. 22 in Class 3A by the Iowa High School Track and Field/Cross-Country Coaches Association, crossed the finish line in 17 minutes, 6 seconds, while Hoins finished in 17:42. North Polk juniors Zach Sporaa (16:31) and Max Sporaa (16:37) placed first and second, respectively.
“It was an exciting night to compete on a new course/meet and see some different competition,” Go-Hawks coach Kevin Kueker said. “It was an opportunity to race against last year’s state runner-up and current second-ranked team, North Polk.
“We stacked up well with room for more improvement. Kepford tested himself against the Sporaa twins that are ranked third and fourth in the state.”
North Polk won the team title with 33 points.
W-SR junior Caden Kueker placed 13th (18:00), while senior Andrew Cummer finished 15th (18:09). Senior Jack Beam took 22nd (18:31), while junior Marshall Meyer was 30th (19:01) and sophomore Gavin Barry (19:17) was 35th.
W-SR girls 5th at
DC-G Invite
The W-SR girls cross-country team placed fifth with 139 points at the Dallas Center-Grimes Invitational on Tuesday at Burnette Complex in Dallas Center.
Go-Hawks sophomore Sydney Bochmann placed 17th (21:51.5), while classmate Brenna Bodensteiner took 21st (22:08.1).
Junior Anna Stromberg was 28th (22:43.5), while sophomore Ramey Dahlquist finished 33rd (23:27.1). Senior Leah Cherry was 40th (23:51.7), while freshmen Jailyn Kent (24:05.5) and Emma Smith (24:06.1) placed 44th and 45th, respectively.
Dallas Center-Grimes won the team title with 46 points. Carlisle senior Ainsley Erzen won the individual title (19:37.3).
BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY
WEBSTER CITY LYNX INVITATIONAL
at Briggs Woods Golf Course
Team Scores
1. North Polk 33, 2. Waverly-Shell Rock 62, 3. St. Edmond 141, 4. Algona 163, 5. Humboldt 181, 6. Hampton-Dumont 192, 7. Ballard 207, 8. Southeast Valley 216, 9. Manson Northwest Webster 252, 10. Boone 259, 11. Fort Dodge 259, 12. Roland-Story 273, 13. Webster City 312, 14. Eagle Grove 324, 15. South Hamilton 334, 16. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 397.
Top 10 individuals
1. Z. Sporaa, North Polk, 16:31; 2. M. Sporaa, North Polk, 16:37; 3. Kepford, W-SR, 17:06; 4. Stundahl, Algona, 17:27; 5. Mcllravy, North Polk, 17:32; 6. Rust, Hampton-Dumont, 17:39; 7. Limas, Roland-Story, 17:39; 8. Jacobson, Humboldt, 17:40; 9. Lursen, St. Edmond, 17:42; 10. Hoins, W-SR, 17:42.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
DC-G INVITE
at Burnette Complex
Team Scores
1. Dallas Center-Grimes 46, 2. Indianola 53, 3. Carlisle 62, 4. Van Meter 130, 5. Waverly-Shell Rock 139, 6. Des Moines Christian, 7. Winterset 157, 8. Bondurant-Farrar 229, 9. Creston 232, 10. Kuemper Catholic 294.
Top 10 individuals
1. A. Erzen, Carlisle, 19:37.3; 2. Kelly, Van Meter, 20:05.7; 3. Schmitz, DC-G, 20:10.9; 4. Naughton, Indianola, 20:11.0; 5. Foster, Indianola, 20:20.1; 6. T. Erzen, Carlisle, 21:00.5; 7. Little, DC-G, 21:13.9; 8. Brown, Indianola, 21:16.4; 9. Blessman, DC-G, 21:23.0; 10. Daggett, Carlisle, 21:23.5.