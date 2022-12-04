Waverly- It wasn't the start the Go-Hawks were hoping for this season.
Waverly- It wasn't the start the Go-Hawks were hoping for this season.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Luke Frazell started off red hot in the first quarter, hitting two deep three's and one layup to put the Go-Hawks ahead 8-7.
Sam Roose got into foul trouble early, notching three fouls in the first six minutes of the game as the Saints led 23-13. After the first quarter ended, Cedar Rapids Xavier led 24-16. Luke Frazell led all scorers with eight points.
Early in the second quarter, the Saints continued to hold onto a nearly double digit lead, 32-23 and Asa Newsom hit a bucket to cut the lead down to 39-25 just a few minutes later.
At the half, Xavier led 44-33 and the Saints' Aidan Yamilkoski led all scorers with 15 points.
Just a few minutes into the second half, teh Saints extended its lead to 52-36 and later in the quarter, 59-40. After three quarters, Luke Frazell led the Go-Hawks with 13 points.
The Saints continued to shoot lights out in the fourth quarter and came away with the 81-60 victory.
Sports Editor
