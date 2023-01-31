Waverly- A slow second quarter wasn't enough to stop the Go-Hawks.
Waverly-Shell Rock started off the first quarter strong and led 12-7 late in the first quarter behind seven points from Luke Frazell.
Luis Portillo was fouled on a last second 3-pointer and sunk all three free throws to send the Go-Hawks into the second quarter ahead 23-13.
The RiverHawks started the second quarter on a 9-0 run and they cut the lead to 23-22 midway through the second quarter.
Head coach Nate Steege didn't call a timeout during the Mason City run, but it was all according to his plan.
"My coaches all wanted me to call a timeout," Steege said. "I just want us to learn how to weather some storms and I want us to have some better leadership on the court. I'm not always going to bail us out with a timeout. I want them to develop some toughness that will get us through some adversity and have some guys step up and make plays."
Asa Newsom halted the 9-0 run with a basket down low for his first points in his second game back from an ankle injury.
"We just buckled down and played defense," Newsom said. "We went into half and reevaluated then we played some better offense and our guys started to hit some shots."
By the end of the first half, the Go-Hawks led 34-31. The stifling RiverHawk defense gave the Go-Hawks some fits in the first half, but the second half was much better for the W-SR offense.
W-SR took a 38-33 lead early in the third and extended that to a 49-41 lead after three quarters. Noah Frazell and Benny Ramker led the black and gold with 10 points each.
Ramker hit a big three that put W-SR ahead 60-52 with just two minutes to play and the Go-Hawks held on for the 68-54 win behind Ramker's 13 points.
After missing the last six weeks with an ankle injury, Newsom finished the game with nine points even with a minutes restriction.
Figuring out the right time to come back from injury is tough, but Newsom trusted the process and the plan that was set for him.
"It feels really good to be back," Newsom said. "It's a blessing to do what I love. Working with Destry [Sperfslage], I mean he's awesome, trying to find the right time to come back, try to balance the minutes right now and trying to make sure we don't push it too much. It feels really good to play the game that I love and to play with the boys."
For the Go-Hawks, it is the first time that the team is a full strength in six weeks, and it is right in time for the playoff push.
"We don't have any other guys that are as big, strong and athletic as he is," Steege said. "It's really good to see him back out there and we are well aware that there is going to be some rust when he's out there, but I thought that after the first run he was exceptional the rest of the game."
The Go-Hawks have now won three straight games and will look to make it four on Friday against Crestwood.
"We feel good," Steege said. "We are going to take this one game at a time. We can only control what we control. We are going to try to go up to Cresco on Friday in a tough environment and go from there."