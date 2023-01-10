Waukon- The Go-Hawk bowling teams were looking for a striking start to the second half of the season.
Waukon- The Go-Hawk bowling teams were looking for a striking start to the second half of the season.
Levi Schurdt set the pace in the first individual game for the boys, bowling a 222, nearly 60 pins higher than the next bowler.
Hunter Fasse, Noah Dougan and Cody Buchholz where the three highest bowlers in the second game, coming in with scores of 226, 211 and 189 respectively.
Schurdt, Fasse, Buchholz, Dougan and Wade McLey all contributed to the five highest series for the Go-Hawks. The quintet ended the two game individual series with a combined 1,795 pins. Schurdt finished with the highest series, 396, while Fasse and Dougan were close behind with series of 383 and 379.
The Go-Hawks trailed Waukon 1,893 to 1,795 after two Indian bowlers had series of over 400.
Waverly-Shell Rock struggled throughout the baker portion of the meet, with its highest game being 179, which was the final game. In total, the Go-Hawks were able to come away from the baker series with a score of 765 in the five games to Waukon's 996.
Waukon was able to win the first meet of the new year by a final score of 2,889 to 2,560.
On the girls side, Autumn Kappmeyer led the way with a high series of 242, with both games being 121. Emma Ihnen was right behind Kappmeyer with a 240 series, with games of 119 and 121.
After the indiviaual games were done, Waukon led 1,437 to 1,028.
The Go-Hawks were strong in the middle three games of the baker section with a high game of 143. In total, W-SR came away with 624 pins to Waukon's 662. The Indians were able to take down the Go-Hawks 2,099 to 1,652.
