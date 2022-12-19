Waterloo- Going against Denver and West Delaware, both Go-Hawk bowling teams were hoping for a good showing at Waverly-Shell Rock’s home meet.
On the boys side, Cody Bucholz had the highest two game individual total, striking his way to games of 203 and 188 for a 391 series.
Noah Dugan and Hunter Fasse tied for the second best scores on the team, both finishing with a series of 387. Fasse was able to beat out Dugan for the higher game with a 226 in his second game.
Levi Schuldt finished the individual portion with the third highest series on the team, coming in with a 347 series and a high game of 183.
Joe Britt rounded out the top-five bowlers for the Go-Hawks. Britt came in with a high game of 183 and a two game series of 343.
In the baker section of the triangular against Denver and West Delaware, W-SR had a high baker game of 213 and finished the five game set with a series of 881.
The Go-Hawks finished with a grand total score of 2,736 after adding the individual and baker series together, which was good for second place behind West Delaware.
On the girls side, Kiyrah Karstens and Autumn Kappmeyer tied for the high individual series with 321. Karstens had the high game of 175 and Kappmeyer’s high game was a 164, coming in the second game.
Emma Ihnen was third on the team with a series of 227 and a high game of 132.
Emily Bittinger was consistent in her bowling on Thursday, coming in with a 222 series with her two games just four pins apart, 109 and 113.
Carley Ator rounded out the scoring bowlers for the Go-Hawks, racking up a 219 series with a 126 high game.
In the baker portion, W-SR had a high game of 182, which came in the fourth game, and in total had a baker series of 643.
The grand total for the Go-Hawks came out to be 1,953, which was just eight pins behind second place Denver.