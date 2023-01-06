Waverly- It was the first time the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling teams got to wrestle in 2023 and they got to do it in front of a home crowd.
With the boys match starting at 182 pounds, Cole Thompson kicked things off with a fall over Aaron Busta in just 57 seconds and it was a sign of things to come.
Top-ranked McCrae Hagarty was even quicker than Thompson, pinning Kaiden Youngblood in 43 seconds during the 195 lb match.
Tyler Gast, Jake Walker, Taylor Kibbee and Ryker Graff all won by forfeit, giving W-SR the commanding 36-0 lead after just six weight classes.
Alex Hornyak kept the winning streak going with another pin in under a minute, 50 seconds, over Will Robert Larson in the 120 lb bout.
Sam Hornyak was the first, and only, Go-Hawk to drop his match, losing by a really tight 5-4 decision to Mason Avila.
In 132 lbs, Zane Behrends was able to come away with an 8-0 major decision over Kollin Henry to put W-SR ahead 46-3
The number one wrestlers in 138 lbs and 145 lbs, Ryder Block and Bas Diaz, were able to come away with wins as well. Block was dominating throughout the first period and most of the second and finished things off with a pin over Lane Rolfs. Diaz was able to grind out a tough 3-2 decision win over Brady Stille to give the team three points.
Ethan Bibler had the fastest match of the night on the boys side, taking down Braden Darling in just 27 seconds during the 152 lb match.
Zander Wedemeier and Robert Poyner were able to close out the match against the Vikings with wins. Wedemeier took down Brody Hanson with a pin in 2:28 and Poyner came away with a 9-7 decision win over Thomas Sexton to give W-SR the 70-3 dual win over its rival.
This was the first time that the Go-Hawks have wrestled in 2023 and it gave the team a chance to try out some things that they have been working on the last couple of weeks.
"I think that it went really well," head coach Eric Whitcome said. "Some of the things that we were trying to do as a team, trying to get across the line first, trying to be more physical, getting back to the center of the mat, simple things that make a big difference in a match. I think that our guys did a pretty good job with those things."
The Go-Hawks will be heading to La Crosse, Wis to take part in The Clash, a massive tournament with some of the top teams from around the country attending, this weekend and having a dual under its belt was needed.
"Having a match was really important," Whitcome said. "Its been a couple of weeks since we've competed. We haven't made weight since then as well. Having all those factors together, it was important that we did those things going into the weekend."
The W-SR girls wrestling team was competing at the same time as the boys over on the second mat.
Alli Seegers was first up in 155 lbs and lost by fall to Mairi Sessions in the second period.
In 170 and 190 lbs, both Alexis Johnson and Karissa Oldenburger lost by fall, Johnson in 38 seconds to Naomi Simon and Oldenburger to Kamryn Steines in 2:23.
Madison Hinrichs came into the match ranked fifth and proved why, beating Madysen Lippe by fall in 1:48 to put W-SR on the board for the first time.
To start the lower weights, Amber Hoth won by forfeit. In 105 lbs, Macy Tiedt lost by fall to Chloe Sheffield in the first period as the Vikings took a 24-12 lead.
Abby Doyle won by forfeit in her match and Ashley Heine lost by fall in 115 lbs to Kaitlyn Bjork in 1:59.
Brinley Meier kicked off a three weight win streak for the Go-Hawks, beating Rorie Weidow in 47 seconds in the 120 lb bout.
Eva Heise won by forfeit and Lily Stough beat Ashley Bjork by fall in 3:27 to put W-SR in the lead for the first time 36-30.
Evie Wagner lost by fall in the third period to Anastasia Simon, but Kiara Djoumessi get those points back in her match against McKenzie Tollefson with a win by fall in 1:36.
Needing a win to secure the team win, Haidyn Snyder beat Lauren Luzum by fall in 1:39 to give W-SR the 48-36 dual win.