Windy conditions never make for easy golf but this didn’t stop the Waverly-Shell Rock boy’s golf team. In the final warm-up before sectionals that will take place on Wednesday, the Go-Hawks had two scores below 40, and another four-below 45 in the nine-hole match Monday.
Sophomore Noah Frazell led the way for Waverly with a fantastic 38 in the windy conditions to medal. Senior Gabe Holden was only one shot behind, coming into the clubhouse shooting a 39.
Senior Erik Ramker and freshman Wesley Hubbard tied, shooting 42 each. Each of these scores was in the top four for the meet as Ramker and Hubbard tied with Crestwood’s Cade Korsmo. Tyler Gade was the next lowest score with a 43. Cole Hotz and Josh Arthur rounded out the below-45 crew, with each shooting a 44.
The lady Go-Hawks traveled to the Waukon Golf & Country Club to compete in the Northeast Iowa Conference meet. The Go-Hawks finished the meet tied for first with New Hampton, finishing with a team score of 406. Sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner was the lowest on the team, coming into the clubhouse with a 93. This score was only one shot behind the medalist, Lauren Nuss from New Hampton.
Senior Emma Jones was the other golfer to finish in the top five, submitting a score of 100 even. Mady Mummelthei, McKenzie Weider and Morgan Morill rounded out the top five for the Go-Hawks with scores of 103, 110 and 112 respectively.
W-SR will have one more contest before the sectional meet, at home against Waterloo West on Thursday.