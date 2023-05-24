AMES - Playing at Veenker Memorial GC on Monday and Tuesday, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys team was looking for some low scores.
The 36-hole event was stacked with the best competition from around the state.
Wesley Hubbard and Luke Frazell finished out their season with a tie for 15th place with two day scores of 160 (+16). Hubbard shot 80 (+8) on both days and Luke was able to go 83 (+11), 77 (+5) through his two rounds.
Tyler Gade had the next lowest total for the Go-Hawks as he entered the clubhouse with a 172 (+28) over the two days to put him in a tie for 37th. Gade shot a 91 (+19) on day one, and he showed some great improvement on day two with an 81 (+9).
Caden Hotz was just one stroke behind Gade with a two-day total of 173 (+29). Hotz was consistent over his two day in Ames, with scores of 87 (+15) and 86 (+14) to finish in a tie for 41st.
Josh Arthur was able to break 90 on both days of the meet. On day one, Arthur entered the clubhouse with an 89 (+17) and he closed out his season with an 86 (+14) to shoot 175 over the two days. Arthur finished in a tie for 45th.
Finally, Noah Frazell rounded out the golfers for the Go-Hawks with total of 180 (+36) over the course of the tournament. Noah shot 98 (+26) on day one and day two he went 16 strokes lower with an 82 (+10). Noah finished in a tie for 50th.
As a team, the Go-Hawks shot 659 over the two days with day two being the better one at 320. Day one, the Go-Hawks shot 339. W-SR was just 14 strokes behind the third place team, Gilbert, and 30 behind the winner MOC-Floyd Valley.