A near perfect day for golf awaited the Go-Hawks at Oneota Golf & Country Club in Decorah.
Hogan Hansen, W-SR’s top golfer, shot the lowest score for the Go-Hawks on the day, coming into the clubhouse with an even-par 72, tying for third place, finishing fourth due to tiebreakers. With strong swirling winds taking hold of the course throughout the day, Hansen faced multiple difficult shots but played them to the best of his ability. A plugged bunker lie on hole 15 led to a bogey six but it easily could have been a much worse score.
Tough course conditions, including very fast greens, saw putts by every golfer scoot past the hole with blazing speed. Many golfers exclaimed “sit down” asking for the ball to stop on many putts and chips throughout the day.
The top golfer of the day, Joey Currans from Gilbert, came into the clubhouse with a three under par 69. Currans day started off with an eagle and a birdie to go three under par through two holes. The Gilbert team shot a 305 to take first place and Adel-Desoto-Minburn took second with a score of 319. W-SR came in third with a team score of 325, just missing out on the state qualification of the top two teams.
W-SR’s next lowest score came from Noah Frazell, who shot an 83 to take thirteenth place. Wesley Hubbard followed Frazell with an 84 to come in fourteenth place. Luke Frazell and Cole Hotz finished back-to-back with scores of 86 and 87 respectively. Gabe Holden rounded out the Go-Hawks’ scoring with a 90.
With a score of 72 and placing fourth, Hansen qualified for the state golf tournament on Monday May 23 and Tuesday May 24 at Veenker Memorial Golf Course in Ames.