DECORAH- After golfing at Oneota Golf and Country Club in Decorah on Monday, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys golf team was back there again on Wednesday.
Luke Frazell had an outstanding meet with a 75 (+3) to finish as runner-up in the medalist race.
Wesley Hubbard has started to get back in form, finishing the meet with a 78 (+6). Noah Frazell and Josh Arthur shot 79 (+7) and 81 (+9), respectively.
Tyler Gade and Caden Hotz rounded out the top five for the Go-Hawks. The duo tied with scores of 85 (+10).
As a team, W-SR shot a 313 to finish in first place, 42 strokes better than second place Crestwood.
The regional meet will be on Monday at the Waverly Municipal Golf Course.