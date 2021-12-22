If anyone knows about modern basketball, a perimeter shooting threat can dictate how the game can be decided.
One can just see how the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry can befuddle NBA defenses with his from-the-logo 3-pointers. Or how the Iowa Hawkeyes’ Jordan Bohannon has changed some games in his team’s favor in college hoops.
Jordan Kruse, for at least one night, had that feeling.
The junior shooting guard for Waverly-Shell Rock made 5 of 7 from 3-point range Tuesday night for 15 points, as senior Keaton Farmer paced the Go-Hawks with 25 to give W-SR a 65-49 victory over Crestwood in Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Kruse was in a zone early on.
“My shot felt good tonight, and my teammates kept getting me the ball,” Kruse said after the game. “That’s how it was.”
Head coach Nate Steege was happy with the way Kruse was able to provide the spark.
“We’ve always known that he’s a really good shooter, and he shoots it well in practice on a regular basis,” Steege said. “He just hasn’t gotten in a rhythm in a game yet. We’ve told him every time he’s open, we want him to shoot it, and he continues to shoot it. We knew a night like this was going to come sooner or later.”
After missing his first attempt, Kruse made the next try with 6 minutes, 57 seconds left in the opening quarter to give W-SR (5-2 overall, 3-0 Northeast Iowa Conference) a 3-2 lead. He hit two more treys, as the Go-Hawks got off to a 25-10 lead on the Cadets (3-5, 0-3) following one period.
Kruse drained another within the first 44 seconds of the second frame, while Farmer and Luis Portillo each joined the 3-point barrage. At the break, W-SR had a 42-23 advantage, with Kruse and Farmer both having 12 points.
However, W-SR cooled off in the third period, as Portillo missed all three of his attempts, Cole Marsh was only 1 for 5 with a dunk, but Farmer was 3 of 4 from the floor and missed his only 3-point try. The gap narrowed slightly to 50-40 heading into the final frame.
After Farmer and Marsh got some short shots to go in the first couple minutes of the fourth, Kruse knocked down his fifth 3 of the game to put the Go-Hawks up 57-42 with 5:29 left.
From there, the game was on cruise control — if you’d forgive the phrase — for W-SR.
Kruse said it was one of his better shooting performances of his career.
“It boosted my confidence a little bit,” he said. “That’s basically my game, spot up shooter.”
Meanwhile, Farmer had a well-rounded game, according to Steege.
“He rebounded well for us,” Steege said. “He was really aggressive to the basket. When you can get 25 with only two 3s, that’s impressive. I think his efficiency was good. He did a lot of good things for us tonight.”
The Cadets were co-led by Jeremy Andera and Zach Mehmert, who had 10 points each, and Jackson Gaul added nine. Andera also had six rebounds, which was the same figure as Caleb Kammerer.
W-SR’s full stats were not yet loaded to Varsity Bound by press time.
Steege said that the Go-Hawks are at a good point, but it’s also perfect timing to get a break for the holidays.
“I’m happy that we’re pretty healthy going into break,” he said. “(We’re going to) step away for five days, regroup, regather, and then get ready for this long second half of the season.
“We’ve been pretty fortunate with the weather and all so far. Typically, the second half of the season turns into a grind. It’s nice to get a bit of a refresh and refuel here for the fellows.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 65, CRESTWOOD 49
Crestwood………10 13 17 9 — 49
Waverly-SR………25 17 8 15 — 65
Crestwood: Jeremy Andera 5-13 0-0 10, Zach Mehmert 5-9 0-5 10, Jackson Gaul 4-9 0-0 9, Nick Dietzenbach 1-1 4-4 6, Peyton Ihns 1-2 3-4 6, Maurice Powell 1-7 3-5 5, Kyler Curtis 1-6 0-0 2, Topher Bigalk 0-0 1-2 1, Caleb Kammerer 0-0 0-0 0, Kendrik Juelsgaard 0-0 0-0 0, Nate Dietzenbach 0-0 0-0 0, Zane Wemark 0-0 0-0 0, Dorian Gosch, 0-0 0-0 0, totals 18-47, 11-20 49.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Keaton Farmer 9-15 5-5 25, Jordan Kruse 5-7 0-0 15, Cole Marsh 4-10 0-0 8, Luis Portillo 3-8 0-0 8, Hogan Hansen 3-4 0-1 6, Clay Draper 0-1 2-2 2, Grant Halverson 0-1 1-2 1, Noah Frazell 0-2 0-0 0, Cole Hotz 0-3 0-0 0, Sam Roose 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Lord 0-0 0-0 0, totals 29-52 8-10 65.
3-point goals: Crestwood 2-12 (Gaul 1-5, Ihns 1-2), W-SR 9-31 (Kruse 5-7, Farmer 2-7, Portillo 2-7).