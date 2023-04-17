WAVERLY- After a close loss to end last week, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys soccer team was looking to get back on track against Northeast Iowa United.
The Go-Hawks' offense started off red hot and Derek Bienemann found the back of the net just four minutes into the game after sneaking past United's defense to put W-SR ahead 1-0.
As the first half progressed, W-SR's offense continued to put pressure on United's defense, but were unable to score.
Bienemann finally found string for the second time on the night inside the box to put W-SR ahead 2-0 with 21 minutes left in the half.
NIEU's defense stood strong through the next 10 minutes of game time, allowing multiple shots on net, but they didn't allow a goal. Goalie Bryce Bergman had control of the ball, but lost it and Bienemann's foot found the ball for his third goal of the game to put the Go-Hawks ahead 3-0 and W-SR went into half ahead by the same score.
Throughout the season, United has gone into half down by up to seven goals, but on Monday night, it was an improvement.
"Usually our opponents get up to seven or eight at half," Giles Cowell said. "To only give up three at the half it feels awesome."
Heading into the second half, the Go-Hawks would have to be going against the strong wind, but the played right into their hands.
"I really want my guys to play a possession based game where we knock the ball around on the ground," head coach Cole Glanzer said. "We want one to two passes. We do look for those runs to the corner, but for the most part we play better when we go into the wind because sometimes we get into boot ball where we let the wind carry it and it'll go out of bounds."
The United started to really push the ball into their offensive third to start the second half, but they were unable to get any good scoring chances.
Throughout the next 10 minutes of game time, both teams played boot ball and neither team was able to take real control of the offense.
With 14 minutes left to play in the game, Ryan Lindner got his foot on the rebound and the ball found the back of the net to put W-SR ahead 4-0.
In the final eight minutes of the game, NEIU got their first real shots on net, but were unable to score any and the Go-Hawks came away with the 4-0 win.
Bienemann led the way for W-SR with three goals and Lindner scored the other.
Bringing in other soccer coaches has helped the United throughout the season and that was shown in their first full 80 minute game on Monday.
"We've reached out for help from a few older coaches," Cowell said. "We've incorporated them in our practices and our coach has incorporated that for us and it's been helping a lot."
For the Go-Hawks, the 4-0 win could've been larger, and the gap could be linked to the level of competition and the overall age of the group.
"Even though we won 4-0, I feel like we played to the level of our competition," Glanzer said. "That comes with experience. Half our starting lineup today was underclassmen. They're really good and really talented. The mental toughness of being able to keep the energy level up against a team that's maybe not as good is something they struggle with a little bit."
Cowell is one of the captains on the team and also one of the most vocal, both on and off the field.
"I'm one of the captains so that's my responsibility," Cowell said. "I feel the more that I talk, the more that I can get my team to talk. Once they start talking, the better things will get."
W-SR had a lot of chances to get the ball in the net, but the shots weren't hitting the net and according to Glanzer, it's all mental.
"I think just a little more composure will help with that," Glanzer said. "Derek Bienemann when he gets out front like that, sometimes he gets in his own head that he needs to score it. He puts that pressure on himself."
The Go-Hawks will hit the pitch next against Decorah on Thursday and NEIU will play Friday against Charles City.