WAVERLY- Battling with a tough Aplington-Parkersburg team, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys tennis team was able to get a good win under their belts.
In the number one spot, Benny Ramker dropped both of his sets to Tate Neymeyer and lost 2-0 (2-6, 3-6).
Luca Myers also lost both sets to Grant Wedeking (3-6, 2-6) in the number two spot to put the Falcons ahead 2-0.
In the three’s match, Seth Orta was able to take a set, but would go on to lose 2-1 (4-6, 6-4, 0-1 (7-10)).
Aiden Kelley notched the first win of the night for W-SR with a 2-0 (6-3, 6-3) win over Keegan Bolhuis.
Brady Willis was able to take down Gabe Jacobson in three sets as well 2-1 (6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 1-0 (11-9)).
In the sixth spot matchup, Luis Portillo got a big win for W-SR over Tommy Janssen 2-0 (6-3, 6-1) to tie the match at 3-3 heading into the doubles portion of the contest.
The duo of Ramker/Myers easily won over Neymeyer/Wedeking 2-0 (6-1, 6-4) to give the Go-Hawks their first lead of the night.
In the number two doubles spot, Orta/Willis beat Maske/Janssen 2-1 (6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (10-6)).
The final duo of Kelley/Portillo beat Bolhuis/Jacobson 2-1 (4-6, 7-5, 1-0 (10-7)) as well to give the Go-Hawks the 6-3 win over the Falcons.
W-SR will hit the court next against some tough competition on Thursday against Boone and Decorah at home.