W-SR boy's tennis season comes to an end

The W-SR boys tennis team was eliminated in the substate final by No. 3-ranked Dubuque Wahlert Wednesday morning, 5-0, in Waverly. In the afternoon, Wahlert then eliminated district champion Decorah, 5-3, in the first round of state tournament play, also in Waverly.
Decorah advanced to play Wahlert after defeating Marion, 5-0, at Wartburg College. In substate/state play, it’s the first one to five wins, so the meet ends when one team reaches five wins — even if someone is still playing, as was the case for Waverly. A 5-0 or 5-1 score means that the victory was accomplished during singles without playing doubles.
In the Decorah match with Wahlert, Decorah was nearly eliminated in singles but the No. 1 player won and the No. 6 singles player pulled out a third-set win to force doubles play, making the score 4-2. Decorah won at No. 2 doubles but, when their No. 1 doubles team lost, that ended the meet even though the No. 3 doubles teams were still playing.
Benny Ramker and Isaac Becker qualified for state in doubles by winning the district title last week at Decorah. The singles and doubles tournament is scheduled for May 24-25 at Waterloo Columbus.