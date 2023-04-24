CEDAR FALLS- The final tune-up for the Drake Relays happened on Thursday for two Go-Hawk athletes and the rest of the team was looking to qualify.
No team scores were held for the meet.
Nolan Foster cruised in the 200-meter dash en route to a second place finish with a time of 23.66.
In the 400, Sam Freese, Mekyver Hagarty and Jameson Toma finished back-to-back-to-back in third to fifth places, respectively. They crossed the line in 54.94, 55.67 and 55.73.
Caleb Hoins took second place in the 800 with a time of 2:04.48, just over a second behind first place.
In the 1600, Caden Kueker placed sixth with a time of 4:57.03.
Austin Soldswisch and Marshall Meyer placed fourth and sixth in the 3200 with times of 10:23.21 and 11:13.05, respectively.
Asa Newsom grabbed a win in the 400 hurdles with a time of 55.54. Sam Roose finished in fifth in the same event with a time of 1:00.21.
The 4x200 team of Ayden Hoffert, Carson Reznicek, Roose and Austin Carter crossed the line in third place with a time of 1:36.07.
Sam Wilson, Freese, Foster and Newsom crossed the line in fourth place in the 4x400 with a time of 3:35.44.
In the shuttle hurdles, Toma, Marquis Olson, Zander Christensen and Cooper Ridder placed fourth with a time of 1:10.66.
Roose grabbed second place in the long jump with a leap of 20-00.00, eight inches shorter than first place.
Jake Walker placed first in the shot put with a throw of 51-04.00 and Brody Williams also place first in the discus with a distance of 143-06.50. Jackson Rodgers placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 134-06.