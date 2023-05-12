INDEPENDENCE- With the top two in each event automatically qualifying, it was all out at the state qualifying meet Thursday.
Boys
After not being able to break 50 feet in the shot put for most of the season, Jake Walker has set his personal record twice in the last two meets. On Thursday, his throw of 55-03 gave him first place and he automatically qualified for the state meet.
Brody Williams had a good throw of 140-09 in the discus to place fourth, with an outside chance of qualifying for state.
Sam Roose and Ayden Hoofert had good leaps in the long jump. Roose placed fourth with a jump of 20-08.5 and Hoffert took fifth with a distance of 20-00.25.
In the sprint medley relay, Hoffert, Austin Carter, Carson Reznicek and Nolan Foster were battling for second place, but they placed fourth with a time of 1:36.78.
The 3200 meter run was a three man race and Austin Soldwisch and Marshall Meyer placed fourth and fifth, respectively. They crossed the line in 10:27 and 11:05.
In the 4x800, Caleb Hoins, Caden Kueker, Sam Freese and Mekyver Hagarty had a good race and placed third with a time of 8:20.
Roose, Jameson Toma, Marquis Olson and Asa Newsom wrote their name in the W-SR record book with a school record time of 1:01.18 en route to a first place finish.
Newsom ran an incredibly fast anchor leg and it was his first meet back from injury in quite some time.
"I've just been doing what I need to do," Newsom said. "It's not ideal timing, but God's timing is perfect. You know, trusting his plan. Between going to different clinics, seeing Destry and going to Wartburg, I've been doing everything I can do to get back. We've got a couple of races to run tonight, but it feels good."
Carter and Hoffert finished back-to-back in the 100 in fourth and fifth, respectively. They crossed the line in 11.38 and 11.60.
The distance medley relay team of Reznicek, Foster, Sam Wilson and Hoins had a great race with a first place finish with a time of 3:36.48, less than half a second faster than second place.
Hagarty placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 53.81 and Thomas Meyer-Lillibridge took sixth with a personal record time of 54.43.
In the 4x200, Carter, Reznicek, Toma and Foster had a good race and placed fourth with a time of 1:32.10, just under a second behind second place.
Newsom and Roose both automatically qualified in the 110-hurdles with first and second place finishes, respectively. They crossed the line in 15.16 and 15.48.
Hoins just missed out on second place in the 800, coming in third with a time of 2:02.02, half-a-second behind second.
Newsom added another state qualification, this time in the 400 hurdles. He finished in first place with a time fo 53.74. Roose crossed the line in fourth with a time of 57.89.
The 1600 saw Hoins place third with a time of 4:36.17.
Hoffert, Carter, Toma and Reznicek had some tough competition in the 4x100 and came away with a fourth place finish with a time of 44.45, less than a second behind first place.
Wilson, Freese, Foster and Newsom battled for second place, but ended the race in third with a time of 3:27.91, a second behind second place Decorah.
The Go-Hawks became district champions with 149 team points with six events automatically qualifying for the state meet starting on Thursday.
Girls
Katelyn Eggena took third place with a throw of 38-05.5 in the shot put.
In the discus, Delaney DeBower took sixth with a toss of 105 feet even.
Ramey Dahlquist was the lone W-SR girls competitor to automatically qualify for the state meet and she did it in the high jump. Dahlquist crossed the bar at 5-00, but she was unable to clear the next bar, and she placed second.
Ashlynn Golly took fourth in a good long jump field with a jump of 15-11.75.
Cat Wedeking, Sally Gade, Lilly Betts and Keiri Holmquist took third place with a time of 1:54 in the sprint medley relay.
Sydney Bochmann took third in a good field of 3000 runners with a time of 11:45.25.
In the 4x800, Jaide Bittinger, Abby Elsamiller, Jenna Rohne and Jenna Keller took fifth with a time fo 12:11.16.
Delilah Kroymann, Mia Englin, Coryn Eckerman and Golly took first place in their heat and place fourth overall in the event with a time of 1:10.41.
In the 4x200, Wedeking, Betts, Camryn Buseman and Holmquist took fourth with a time of 1:48.45.
In the 100 hurdles, Golly took fifth with a time of 16.98.
Wedeking had a good showing in the 200 with a fourth place finish and a time of 27.24.
Dahlquist ran the 400 hurdles well en route to a fourth place finish and a time of 1:12.48.
Int eh 4x400, Betts, Zayah Weigel, Kroymann and Holmquist nearly qualified for the state meet and finished the race in third with a time of 4:12.55.
Dahlquist was the lone automatic qualifier and the Go-Hawks took fourth place in the district.