NEW HAMPTON- With the state meet on its way, both of the Waverly-Shell Rock track and field teams were ready to take on the Northeast Iowa Conference meet.
Boys
Caleb Hoins rocketed off the starting line in the 3200-meter run and was able to take a 100 meter lead on the field. As the race progressed, Waukon's Nathan O'Neill kicked it down in the last 100 meters, but Hoins held on for the gold with a time of 10:05.05.
Running in the same race, Austin Soldwisch crossed the line in third with a time of 10:12.39.
In the 4x800, Caden Kueker got the Go-Hawks started with a good lead leg. Sam Freese and Caleb Schipper tightened the gap for the anchor leg. Mekyver Hagarty had a good 800, but fell just short of the comeback and crossing the line in second place with a time of 8:40.08, just two-tenths of a second behind first.
The shuttle hurdle team of Sam Roose, Jameson Toma, Marquis Olson and Cooper Ridder placed second, behind Decorah, after leading for the majority of the race. They crossed the line in 1:04.07.
Austin Carter was the lone Go-Hawk to run in the 100 and he placed fourth with a time of 11.45.
Jameson Toma, Carson Reznicek and Sam Wilson got the distance medley team off to a great start and Hoins anchored the team to a quality victory with a time of 3:40.62.
In the 4x200, Austin Carter, Reznicek, Jude Landers and Nolan Foster finished in first place with a time of 1:32.62.
Roose had another good showing in the hurdles with a second place finish in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.47.
In the 800, Hoins grabbed second place with a time of 2:05.10.
Foster blazed out of the blocks in the 200 and finished in second with a time of 23.25.
In the 400 low hurdles, Roose placed second with a time of 58.59.
Kueker and Hoins were battling throughout the 1600. Hoins took second and Kueker placed fourth with times of 4:45.48 and 4:54.39.
The 4x100 quartet of Ayden Hoffert, Carter, Toma and Reznicek placed first with a time of 44.36 in a race that came down to the wire.
Wilson, Freese, Foster and Hagarty were able to take fourth in a stacked 4x400 field with a time of 3:32.43, just over a second behind first.
Int he discus, Brody Williams and Jackson Rodgers finished back-to-back in third and fourth, respectively. The duo finished with distances of 137-01 and 127-03.50.
Roose and Hoffert also took third and fourth, respectively, in the long jump with leaps of 20-05.75 and 19-08.75.
Jake Walker got a personal record in the shot put with a throw of 53-03.50 to take second place.
In the high jump, Thomas Meyer-Lillbridge finished in fifth place with a height of 5-08.00.
Overall, the Go-Hawks finished with 146 team points, just six ahead of Decorah.
This was the first time since 2014 that W-SR won the team title and it is also the deepest team that the Go-Hawks have seen in years.
"I think the main thing was the depth of our team," head coach Cal Twait said. "All year we've been scoring in all the events from the hurdles to the long distance events. It's not one guy or one group of guys, it's a team effort. We are deep everywhere and steady everywhere and that's how you bring home a team title."
While it may not be one or two singular people that bring home a team title, W-SR has two standouts in Hoins and Roose.
"Caleb has been huge for us all year long," Twait said. "He's our top distance guy so we were really relying on him to do well. He ran in the two mile, one mile, 800 and the D-Med 800 and he was able to get good results for us. Sam has really picked up it the last two or three weeks. At the beginning of the year, he was coming off a long football and basketball season so he is finally getting his legs back under him. He's been producing at a high level for us."
Girls
In the sprint medley, the team of Cat Wedeking, Sally Gade, Lilly Betts and Keiri Homquist crossed the line in third place with a time of 1:54.79.
Sydney Bochmann was able to hold off the field for second place in the 3000 with a time of 12:04.98. In the same race, Cece Jerome took third with a time of 12:12.94.
Delilah Kroymann, Luisa Borchardt, Coryn Eckerman and Mia Englin took fourth place in the shuttle hurdle with a time of 1:12.11.
Wedeking continued her outstanding freshman sprinting season with a fifth place finish and a time of 12.99.
In the distance medley, Abby Doyle, Gade, Camryn Buseman and Amelia Sampson were in third place throughout the race and placed the same with a time of 4:45.20.
Int he 400, Lucy Korth had a strong race in the 400 and finished in fifth with a time of 1:07.07.
Wedeking, Betts, Cameo Burgess and Keiri Holmquist had a good 4x200 relay race and crossed the line in second place with a time of 1:50.97.
Once again, Wedeking placed well in a sprint, this time the 200. She placed fourth with a time of 26.84, just over a second behind first place.
Ramey Dahlquist took sixth place in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:14.29.
In the 1500, Bochmann had another good race and came away with a fourth place finish with a time of 5:30.89.
Elli Booth, Gade, Korth and Buseman placed fifth in the 4x100 with a time of 54.33.
The 4x400 team of Betts, Burgess, Kroymann and Holmquist had a nice race and finished in second place with a time of 4:17.17.
Katelyn Eggena showed out in the shot put with a throw of 36-06 that placed her in third.
Endelman crossed the bar at 5-00 in the high jump and placed fourth.
Delany DeBower took fifth in the discus with a throw of 102-00.
Overall, the Go-Hawks had 76.5 points to take third, more than 100 behind first place Decorah.