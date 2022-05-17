Local athletes lined up to compete for their bid at the state track and field meet that will take place May 19-21 at Drake University in Des Moines.
Last Thursday the high schools in Iowa competed in the state qualifying meet. W-SR’s qualifying meet in Decorah saw 12 athletes on the boys' side, and the ladies are sending four to Des Moines.
Nick Kepford led the way for the Go-Hawks, qualifying for three events. A time of 1 minute and 59.47 seconds in the 800-meter run was good enough for an automatic qualification. In the 1600, Kepford ran a 4:31.99, also good enough for an automatic qualification. Kepford’s final solo event was the 3200, and he ran a 10:10.69.
Juniors Asa Newsom and Sam Roose qualified for two individual events each. For Newsom, a time of 50.90 in the 400 ranks him as 10th in the event. In the 400-meter hurdles, Newsom ran a 56.54, good enough for seventh place ranking at the state meet. Roose qualified in the 110 hurdles and the long jump. In the 110 hurdles, Roose finished the qualifying meet with a time of 15.69. In the long jump, a jump of 20 feet and 6.5 inches was good enough to qualify.
Ryan Folkerts and Wesley Spears each qualified in two events, with Folkerts in the 200 and Spears in the 400 hurdles with Newsom. Folkerts ran a qualifying time of 22.89. Spears ran a 56.49, just a couple hundredths of a second faster than Newsom.
In the relays, the Go-Hawks are sending three separate events. In the 4x400 meter, the team of Austin Dewey, Spears, Jack Wilson and Newsom ran a time of 3:32.17 to qualify. The distance medley team of Folkerts, Nolan Foster, Dewey and Kepford qualified with a time of 3:40.20, good enough for a third-ranked time. Finally, the shuttle hurdle team of Robert Poyner, Roose, Caleb Hoins and Spears sprinted a time of 1:03.53.
On the ladies' side, Leah Cherry qualified in the 200 with a time of 26.87. Cherry also qualified in the 400, crossing the line with a time of 1:01.12. Senior Avery Beckett punched her ticket to the state tournament with a time in the 100 hurdles of 16.86. The 800 sprint medley team of Lilly Betts, Sally Gade, Keiri Holmquist and Cherry saw a time of 1:53.39 to get to Des Moines. Beckett also jumped her way into a state spot in the high jump, qualifying with a height of 5-03.
For the Denver Cyclones, the boys had a few qualifiers with Kasey Wirtjes being one of them in the 110 hurdles. Wirtjes crossed the line with a time of 15.66. The 4x100 team of Micah Grier, Caylor Hoffer, Nick Adams and Zander Norman passed the baton with a time of 44.45. In addition to the 4x100, the 4x200 team of Norman, Hoffer, Ethan Reiter and Ethan Schoville crossed the line with a time of 1:31.24, good enough for the fourth fastest time. The final relay team for Denver that qualified was the 4x400 team, which was the top-ranked qualifying time. The team of Norman, Schoville, Reiter and Hoffer crossed the line with a time of 3:27.52.
The lady Cyclones qualified as a team with a multitude of top qualifying times. Natalie Demai crossed the line at with a time of 25.60, the top time in the 2A class. Denver’s Aubrey Decker is also going to Des Moines in the 400, clocking a time of 1:03.52. Amber Homan and Chloe Ristau each qualified in the 1500-meter run with times of 5:07.94 and 5:13.37 respectively. Reeve Ristau crossed the line in the 3,000 at 12:01.76.
The 4x400 team of Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildebrant, Amber Homan and Natalie Demai go into state with the top time of 4:06.92. The 4x800 team of Chloe Ristau, Laci Evan, Aubrey Decker and Amber Homan are going to state with a time of 10:24.59. In addition to those two relay teams, the distance medley team of Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildebrant, Natalie Demai and Amber Homan crossed the line at a time of 4:18.36.
Finally, Denver’s top thrower, Sydney Eggena, qualified in two events, the discus and shot put. In the discus, Eggena had a throw of 121-05. The shot put throw of 42-02.50 put Eggena at the top of 2A qualifiers.
The Wapsie Valley boys' team also qualified for the state meet, winning the district by a single point. Wapsie’s Holten Robinson ran a time of 22.78 in the 200 to make the meet. In the 110 hurdles, Gunner Myer ran a time of 15.45. The 400 hurdles saw Dawson Schmit cross the line with a time of 58.37.
Wapsie Valley also had multiple relay teams qualify for the state meet. In the 4x100, the team of Ryan Schares, Hunter Kane, Traeton Sauerbrei and Holten Robinson ran a time of 44.44, the seventh best time in the 1A class for the event. The 4x100 team also qualified for the 4x200 with a time of 1:33.68. The 4x400 team of Ryan Schares, Ian Buzynski, Dawson Schmit and Holton Robinson ran a time of 3:34.76 to be the third relay team to make it to Des Moines. In addition to those teams, the 4x800 team of Ian Buzynski, Dawson Schmit, Aiden Shannon and Braden Sauerbrei ran a time of 8:44.37. Finally, the sprint medley team of Braden Knight, Traeton Sauerbrei, Hunter Kane and Ryan Schares crossed the line at a time of 1:39.39.
On the ladies' side, the 4x100 team of Jaylin May, Hannah Knight, Bylee Bellis and Peyton Curley broke their season best time, finishing with 51.71.
All run times for the state meet are posted on the Iowa High School Athletic Association website.