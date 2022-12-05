Coralville- The Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team saw great success at the Dan Gable Donnybrook that was held over the weekend in Coralville.
In the 106 pound division, W-SR’s Tayler Kibbee placed 35th after going 0-2 and losing by fall in both matches.
Ryker Graff finished the tournament in eighth place. Graff started off the tournament with a 7-4 decision win in 113 lbs. Graff continued to dominate, winning his next match by major decision, 10-1. Graff would go on to lose his next three matches and finished in eighth place after a 3-2 decision loss.
In 120 lb, Alex Hornyak started his tournament off with a bye and a win by fall. Alex would go on to lose his next three matches, but would go on to win the 15th place match by a tight 9-8 decision.
Samuel Hornyak also started off with a bye in 126 lb. Samuel lost by a 7-3 decision in the second round. Samuel lost his next match as well, but would go on to win his final three matches by decision, fall and medical forfeit to place 25th.
Zane Behrends was the third Go-Hawk wrestler to receive a first round bye. Behrends went 1-1 in his first two matches in 132 lb and won his next match by fall. In the 17th place match, Behrends lost by a tight 4-3 decision to finish in 18th place.
Ryder Block was the first medalist for the Go-Hawks in 138 lb. The top-ranked wrestler and Iowa commit won his first match by tech fall, 26-11. Block would go on to win by fall one more time and tech fall two more times. In the finals, Block got a reversal early and rode it out for a 1-0 decision win to place first.
W-SR also had another wrestler in the 138 lb division, Braxten Westendorf. Westendorf won his first match of the day by a 6-5 decision. He would go on to win his next match, but lost by a 13-6 decision in the following match. Westendorf would go on to win the seventh place match by a close 4-3 decision.
In 145 lb, Bas Diaz received a bye and won his first match by an 8-2 decision. Diaz won his next three matches by fall and two decisions. In the first place match, Diaz lost by a 1-0 decision to place second.
Ethan Bibler and Maekyver Hagerty both wrestled in the 152 lb division and both lost by fall. Maekyver won his first match of the day by a 9-5 decision and his next by a 7-3 decision. Bibler also won his match before 33rd place match by a 9-4 decision. Bibler and Maekyver wrestled eachother in the 33rd place match and Bibler came away with the 9-0 major decision.
Zander Wedemeier was up next in the 160 lb division. Wedemeier won his second round matchup by a medical forfeit after being up 3-2. He would go on to lose his next match by fall. Wedemeier went 2-1 in his next three matches with wins by major decision and fall to place 11th.
Robert Poyner won his first match by fall in the 170 lb division. Poyner lost his next match by major decision, but won the following match by a 5-4 decision. Poyner lost the ninth place match by a close 4-3 decision.
In 182 lbs, Cole Thompson kicked off his tournament with a 17-4 major decision. Thomspon went on and lost his next four matches, three by decision and one by fall to place 16th.
McCrae Hagarty won by fall in his first match after the bye in 195 lb. McCrae won his next two matches by fall and a 14-3 major decision. His first loss came to the eventual champion by a 5-1 decision. In the third place match, McCrae won by a 3-1 decision to finish in third place.
Caden Wetherell and Tyler Gast both wrestled in the 220 lb division. Gast won his first match by an 11-4 decision. Wetherell also won his first match by a medical forfeit. Gast went 2-1 for the rest of the day, his first win coming by a 3-2 decision. Gast finished in 11th place after a 7-6 decision. Wetherell finished his tournament in 10th place after a 9-5 decision loss.
In the 285 lb division, Jake Walker kicked off his tournament with a win by fall. Walker won his next three matches by two falls and one tech fall. In the first place match, Walker lost by a 7-4 decision to finish in second place.